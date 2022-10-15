 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

New drive-thru coffee option to soon open along Highway 20

  • 0
Scooter's Coffee in Mount Pleasant

This Scooter's Coffee drive-thru could be open before the end of the month at , 6910 Washington Ave. (Highway 20).

 Alex Rodriguez

MOUNT PLEASANT — Scooter's Coffee will soon open a drive-thru location along Highway 20.

The location, 6910 Washington Ave., could open as soon as Oct. 24.

Originally opened as "Scooter's Java Express" in Bellevue, Nebraska in 1998, the drive-thru-focused coffee shop chain now has more than 400 locations in at least 20 states.

The company is expanding in the area, with new locations also planning to open soon west of Milwaukee as well as in Sheboygan and Fond du Lac. The La Crosse area got its first Scooter's in the summer in Onalaska

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Raised just outside of Mchenry, Illinois, Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter:@arodatjt

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News