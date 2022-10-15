New drive-thru coffee option to soon open along Highway 20

Originally opened as "Scooter's Java Express" in Bellevue, Nebraska in 1998, the drive-thru-focused coffee shop chain now has more than 400 locations in at least 20 states.

The company is expanding in the area, with new locations also planning to open soon west of Milwaukee as well as in Sheboygan and Fond du Lac. The La Crosse area got its first Scooter's in the summer in Onalaska.