RACINE — On Saturday, there was just one local shop where customers could find a triangular Frank Lloyd Wright end table, women’s dresses from the 1800s and a boomerang lamp.
As Time Goes By Antiques to Modern is now open at 223 Sixth St. in Downtown, on the southeast corner of Sixth Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Owner Pam LeVeille opened As Time Goes By Estate Sales 12 years ago and now has a retail shop where she can sell some of the byproducts of that business. She also will operate the estate sale business from the new, 1,100-square-foot store.
“We like to do no more than two (estate sales) a month,” or about 20 sales a year, LeVeille said.
“The reason we opened this,” she explained, “is because occasionally we get into estates that we can’t hold the estate at the house for various reasons, like the house sold, and they’ve got to be out by Tuesday.”
Or, there’s no good access for people to get to the home. Their estate sales can draw as many as 500 people, LeVeille said.
Sometimes, people only have a small quantity of goods, so the business can consign or buy them and sell from the store, she said.
LeVeille said the store will carry antiques, collectibles, art, modern things and more.
“We’re trying to specialize in unique items,” she said.
“We’re not going to have Tupperware or Beanie Babies in this store.” They do have a warehouse where they can put things such as those and hold an estate sale there. The unique items, “from the 1690s to the 1990s,” will be shown at the store, LeVeille said.
“We have some rare pieces of modernism in here right now,” she said, such as the four orange Milo Baughman chairs; the set is priced at $3,900.
“These are rare,” she said.
Also highly unusual is the $425 Majestic Lamp Co. boomerang lamp standing just inside the shop’s doorway.
Although one Frank Lloyd Wright table-and-chairs set was sold Saturday, the shop still had other pieces designed by the late world-famous architect. LeVeille explained that they had bought out everything from a Wright collector to pick up several treasures at once.
One large, unusual piece is a 6-foot-tall stained-glass window from a Chicago restaurant, with a lobster at its heart.
During August, As Time Goes By Antiques to Modern is open from noon to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, or by appointment. That will expand to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday starting in September.
For more information call 262-770-4566 or 262-488-2842.
