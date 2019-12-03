New Downtown Racine jewelry store Plumb Silver opens

RACINE — Downtown jewelry store Plumb Gold now has a sister store, Plumb Silver.
Last spring, Austin Schultz, owner of Plumb Gold, 322 Main St., bought the adjacent storefront at 324 Main St. when Amanda Cosgrove-Paffrath decided to close her beads and art shop, Funky Hannah’s.
Schultz had the two spaces connected by an interior doorway and, over the weekend, opened Plumb Silver. The 1,300-square-foot space carries nothing but sterling silver jewelry; Plumb Gold carries all gold jewelry.
“This space is truly something that’s my own,” said Schultz who bought Plumb Gold about four years earlier from Plumb Gold founder Judy Olsen. “It’s kind of a new concept.”
With the extra floor space, Schultz has increased the amount of jewelry on display by an estimated 25%. “We definitely have more selection for silver than we have in the past,” he said, “and price points starting as low as $28. … People think that if you’re shopping Downtown it’s going to be expensive, but that’s not necessarily the case.”
Plumb Silver’s jewelry will range in price from $28 to about $1,000, with most of it being less than $300, he said.
Added comforts, features
Plumb Silver has some comfortable seating near the rear and, in the new year, will be getting a hutch with self-serve coffee and beverages. Schultz explained, “A lot of times we’ll have groups or couples that come in to shop, and one is shopping but one really isn’t. So, I wanted to have a nice, cozy seating area for people to sit down and flip through a magazine or book and have a nice coffee while they’re shopping. And now that we have both stores connected, it just gives us more space to do that.”
The new store also has a dining room table, where Schultz will hold private gemstone roundtables.
For those events, people are invited in after normal store hours to meet with a dealer, pass around and learn about colored gemstones which they can buy and have jewelry designed for. In the past, those events have been held off site, Schultz said.
“I would like Plumb Silver to be kind of a first-thought gift place like: ‘Oh, I need a quick hostess gift,’ or, ‘Oh, I need a quick baby shower gift. I can just pop in and get great customer service and gift wrap and ready to go in 10 to 15 minutes.’”
Plumb Silver is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 262-632-6022.