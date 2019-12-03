New Downtown Racine jewelry store Plumb Silver opens

RACINE — Downtown jewelry store Plumb Gold now has a sister store, Plumb Silver.

Last spring, Austin Schultz, owner of Plumb Gold, 322 Main St., bought the adjacent storefront at 324 Main St. when Amanda Cosgrove-Paffrath decided to close her beads and art shop, Funky Hannah’s.

Schultz had the two spaces connected by an interior doorway and, over the weekend, opened Plumb Silver. The 1,300-square-foot space carries nothing but sterling silver jewelry; Plumb Gold carries all gold jewelry.

“This space is truly something that’s my own,” said Schultz who bought Plumb Gold about four years earlier from Plumb Gold founder Judy Olsen. “It’s kind of a new concept.”

With the extra floor space, Schultz has increased the amount of jewelry on display by an estimated 25%. “We definitely have more selection for silver than we have in the past,” he said, “and price points starting as low as $28. … People think that if you’re shopping Downtown it’s going to be expensive, but that’s not necessarily the case.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Plumb Silver’s jewelry will range in price from $28 to about $1,000, with most of it being less than $300, he said.

Added comforts, features