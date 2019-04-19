RACINE — One can almost imagine tumbleweeds rolling down the street past Downtown’s newest bar.
Marci’s on Main opens today in the former Ricky’s Place, 236 Main St. Owner-operator Marci Bruley, who has spent a quarter-century in the tavern business, decided to go with a country-western theme for her new bar.
Her son Austin Krieger, the bar manager, and some friends of both of theirs helped quickly transform the 60-seat bar, in just a few weeks, into a rustic saloon — albeit with 11 TV screens. Examples abound: One is that, with inspiration from Pinterest, Bruley took a wagon wheel and draped some hanging bulbs from it to create the light fixture that hangs above the middle of the bar.
“I bought the wagon wheel at Tractor Supply, and I bought the lighting off of Amazon, so we put that together,” she said.
“Sometimes we’d have eight to 10 people here helping on their own time,” Bruley said.
She and her helpers painted every wall a barn wood red then sanded them to create a “distressed” appearance. All the tables are built from reclaimed barn wood. There’s a wagon wheel mounted on the wall opposite the bar, an electric guitar autographed by Martina McBride and a painted brand with an M in the middle, created by another friend/acquaintance.
The bathrooms are completely remodeled from the floors up including unfinished barn wood trim.
Bruley said the jukebox will have mostly country-western music but a little of everything.
Lots of games
Up in front, after opening weekend, there will be games: jumbo checkers, Twister, a giant Jenga and a big Yahtzee coming, and Shut the Box. There is also a good supply of ping-pong balls for playing Beer Pong. The TV near the stage will be used for karaoke on Thursdays.
On the drink side, Marci’s has 12 tap beers, and they can be sampled in flights of four. The bar will also blend different mixed-drink fruity punches, in a large Mason party jar, that can be shared by four friends via curly straws.
“Those are going to be a big thing for us; we’re really going to try to push our party jars as something different,” Bruley said.
On one’s birthday, a customer gets to sit on the Birthday Saddle mounted on an iron base at the front of Marci’s, and quaff a free rail drink or tap beer from the glass cowboy boot.
“Friends have come through for me amazingly; a friend gave (the saddle) to me,” Bruley said.
Right off the bat, Bruley is bringing in live music this Saturday night: Genesee Depot.
Marci’s on Main is open 2 p.m. to close Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. to close Saturday and Sunday. For more information call 262-634-3151.
11 TV's in a Country Bar? Sounds like a cross over between a wannabee country bar and a sports bar. Good try.. but its one or the other!
....Lettney and Mason could show up after work as "big and little enos". Matching outfits.
I hope they get rid of the moldy smell.
Anything will be better than Ricky's and the dump it evolved in to. Good Luck.
ya that place is horrifying
