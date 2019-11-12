RACINE — A state loan to the City of Racine has bridged the financing gap and will allow a Milwaukee developer to construct a new, $30 million-plus housing project in Uptown.

The project also includes plans for a new Racine Police Community Oriented Policing, or COP, house in the area.

On Tuesday morning, Mayor Cory Mason and Erich Schwenker, president of Cardinal Capital Management of West Allis, announced an agreement that will allow Cardinal to build 141 new apartment units on the former Ajax industrial site in the 1500 block of Clark Street.

The development — pending final approvals — will bring two new four-story apartment buildings to that block, which currently consists of a conglomeration of dilapidated industrial structures: a market-rate building consisting of 87 apartments; and an “affordable” (partially funded by low-income housing tax credits) development consisting of 54 apartments.

The Ajax project, designed by Korb & Associates Architects, will also come with a bonus: Cardinal has bought the adjacent former Pabst pub at the northwest corner of 16th and Clark streets from a private party. The developer plans to restore the historic building and using it for an on-site management office for the apartments, a community room and a new Racine Police Department Community Oriented Policing, or COP, house.

“We think it’s a real positive program in all the neighborhoods we have, so we’re delighted that we’re able to fit it into this project as well,” Mayor Cory Mason said in making the announcement.

‘Spectacular impact'

Schwenker said the Ajax project will spark new thoughts about what can be done in Racine.

“I think you can see from looking at other projects we’ve done,” he said, “that this is going to have a spectacular impact. And the impact is not just on how it looks within the neighborhood … the more important thing is spurring the imagination of everybody in the city of Racine as to what can happen, what can be done … the physical act changes how you think about everything.

“Curiously enough, as we went around the country trying to raise money for this, the people who most believed in this were the people who were farthest away, like in New York. Well, why? Because they’ve seen this done in other communities. They know a community like this is ready to do it.”

City Administrator Jim Palenick said as Ajax gets built and occupied, it will help other developers feel more comfortable about doing projects in Racine, because it will no longer be an unknown market.

Cardinal is the third developer to study the Ajax site but the first to carry the ball this far. In the past several years, first one, then a second, developer came forward and studied ways to redevelop the old Ajax site. But until Cardinal proposed new development instead of restoration, each of the first two companies in turn abandoned the idea of trying to restore those crumbling buildings.

“One thing you have to learn in a development project of this size,” Schwenker said, “is that: Not only is it going to take you a couple of years to get it all together, but at least four or five times, it’s going to be dead on the table.” And it takes “special people” to persevere to make it happen, he said.

The affordable-rents portion of the Ajax project must be built and finished next year in order to qualify for the housing tax credits, Schwenker said. The market-rate building is expected to be completed in the first or second quarter of 2021. Mason said Cardinal hopes to accomplish the demolition this fall/winter and start construction as soon as possible in the spring.

In the meantime, the city and RDA are requiring remediation of some of the Ajax buildings before demolition starts. If a building is demolished, or if a roof collapses from heavy snow, without asbestos abatement there's a risk the asbestos would break, creating dust, or it could become water-logged, further contaminating the site, increasing the cost of cleanup and creating possible health concerns.

By the numbers

Schwenker said rents in the “affordable” building will be pegged to household income and range from about $700 to $900 per month.

The market-rate building will command rents of approximately $1,500 and even up to $1,700 or $1,800, he said. Cardinal is trying to encourage people who work at places such as SC Johnson and Twin Disc to choose to live in the city, walk to work and be closer to Downtown.

“Now you put the whole community together, they live close together,” Schwenker said, “you can see that we’re really covering a range from $20,000 to $80,000 a year pretty much in the same neighborhood.”

Cardinal will buy the “affordable parcel” from the Racine Redevelopment Authority (RDA) for $1 and the market-rate parcel for $9,999. The company has exercised its option to purchase both and plans to close on those purchases in December, Mason said.

The market-rate building will cost an estimated $19.3 million to construct and the affordable building $10.8 million. Cardinal is guaranteeing the minimum additional property tax value assessment, or increment, resulting from the project will be at least $12 million.

Upon the closing of the tax-increment district that will help fund the project, it is expected to generate at least $184,500 in new yearly property taxes for the city.

The project will create 130 parking spaces for the market-rate apartments and 75 spaces for the affordable apartments. In total, 94 will be surface spaces and 111 structure spaces.

Meanwhile, also in the Uptown area, developer J. Jeffers & Co. is redeveloping the three-story former Gold Medal Camp Furniture Manufacturing Co. building at 1700 Packard Ave. into 77 apartments of workforce housing, an $18 million project.

Deal maker: $900,000 loan

Cardinal first announced a plan for new construction on the Ajax site in March 2018, and the redevelopment has been eagerly anticipated by the Uptown community. However, until now it was stymied in part by a financing gap.

Mason said that the solution to bridging that $900,000 financing gap was for the city to obtain a loan of that amount from the state Board of Commissioners of Public Lands. One of the board’s main functions is to lend money to municipalities and school districts for public purposes.

Cardinal will be responsible for both the principal and interest payments on that loan, Mason and Palenick said. The loan to the city will be secured by a Cardinal Capital corporate guaranty as well as a second lien against the property.

“It’s an exciting project for Uptown,” Mason said. “It gives us the opportunity to bring new housing to the neighborhood, which we need, and we put together a development deal that was fair for the developer and protected taxpayers at the same time.”

