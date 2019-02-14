STURTEVANT — Frank Muto, whose family for more than 20 years operated Muto’s Pizza on Durand Avenue, will be using the same building again — this time to run — The Small Hall & Catering.
From 1985 to about 2008, Muto and his parents, the late Joe and Lisa, ran Muto’s Pizzeria at the building at 9225 Durand Ave. That’s when they went out of business, but the family still owns the building.
The last business in the building was Kiss the Cook Café, operated there for about two years — and previously for four years at 2920 Taylor Ave. in Racine — by Kookie Niemiec, with lots of help from her husband, Rob Niemiec. She opted to close Kiss the Cook last May.
“We were doing OK,” Niemiec said. But then Rob had a heart attack. Moreover, “It was very hard to find good help,” Kookie said — in fact, she said some employees were stealing from them.
Muto said the building of about 1,100 square feet is, by code, authorized to seat up to 65 people. He plans to use The Small Hall for hosting small events such as birthday parties and baby showers, and to cater from there.
“That’s how it all originally started,” Muto said. “We were just doing a birthday party there for someone. And then, boy, everyone there just thought, ‘This is just great. There’s no small hall you can rent anywhere.’”
The food will be pizza at first, and then add Italian foods, he said. At this point, Muto has no plans to expand the operation to a restaurant.
Muto said he hopes to open in about mid-March.
