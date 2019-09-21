RACINE — A local company that employed 450 people around the clock during World War II to help supply the U.S. military’s war machine turned 100 years old this month.
Nelson Bros. & Strom Co., now at 2137 Roosevelt Ave., although still kicking is a shadow of its former self today: a machine shop that employs just six people. But it has a rich history.
The company was co-founded in 1919 by Herbert Nelson and Cliff Strom, and conceived by the pair as they sat on a railing on the Sixth Street bridge. Nelson had quit school at age 14 and gone to work at Mitchell Wagon Factory for 5 cents an hour, 50 cents a day.
“And I am sorry I didn’t finish (school), he told his daughter in 1970, at age 80.
When Nelson was 15, he starting working at Mitchell Motor Car Co. for $1 per day. He worked there for two years, then at the J.I. Case Plow Works for about the next six years.
When World War I broke out, Nelson received a telegram from the U.S. government sending him to Key West, Fla. He received and filled out a draft card, but the Navy Yard kept him there as a civilian employee. There, he met and worked directly, from 1916-18, for Thomas Edison who was then in his late 70s.
“Mr. Edison would make scratch drawings on small pieces of paper and bring them to me to make,” Nelson dictated to his daughter.
Starting the company
“When I arrived back in Racine in 1918, I knew that I could never work for anyone else and that I had to be my own boss,” Nelson said, “so Cliff Strom and I decided to start a business of our own, asking my two brothers, Frank and Lawrence, if they would like to be in on it too. Cliff and I were sitting on a railing down by the tannery when we made this decision.”
Herbert and Strom actively ran the business until 1941, when Frank Nelson gave up his job at Horlick’s Malted Milk Co. to become president of NB&S; until that time he had been a silent partner.
The company was in various locations in Racine over the decades. According to current company Vice President David Hall, the Nelsons and Strom held U.S. patents for several parts including a pressure cooker, an automated book binding machine, stokers for coal-fired boilers and several gauging and testing stations.
During World War II, Hall said, NB&S’ contribution to the war effort included making torpedoes, howitzer shells and suspension brackets for personnel carriers. On Aug. 24, 1944, the company was given the Department of Defense’s Army-Navy E Award flag, the E standing for Excellence.
However, Nelson later told The Journal Times that a U.S. Navy “renegotiation team” had reviewed its contracts with NB&S, determined it had been overpaid by $75,000 and demanded immediate repayment in full. Although it put a crimp in their finances, Frank and Herbert paid.
“During the war we also built the Speed-Meal Pressure Cooker which we later sold,” Herbert said.
After the war, he and Frank bought out Strom’s interest, and he retired from the company. Nelson was still going to work every day at age 80 when he dictated his story.
Today’s ownership
NB&S is owned today by Mary Kay Hall, David Hall’s wife, and is a State of Wisconsin certified woman-owned business.
“The company’s machinists and engineers pride themselves on quickly getting other companies’ equipment back up and running quickly when a part breaks,” David Hall said.
The owners expect further growth in the service machining area as demand for OEM (original equipment manufacturing) replacement and obsolete parts continues to expand.
“The Nelsons and Cliff Strom started their company 100 years ago on the premise that customer service is the most important thing, and they’re still providing it,” Hall said.
