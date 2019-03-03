Hires and promotions: Monique Herena will be joining American Express as the new chief human resources officer, effective April 1. She will report to Chairman and CEO Stephen Squeri and become a member of the Executive Committee. Herena is expected to be elected an officer of the company by the Board of Directors. Herena will be responsible for all aspects of human resources strategy including talent management, leadership development and compensation and benefits, as well as leading all human resources functions globally. Herena joins American Express from BNY Mellon where she was chief human resources officer and senior executive vice president, human resources, marketing and communications since 2014.
Modine Manufacturing Co. announced that the company’s Board of Directors has expanded the size of the board from nine to 10 members and elected a new director, Eric Ashleman, 52, senior vice president and chief operating officer at IDEX Corp.
Honors and awards: Shorewest Realtors recognized the following sales associates who were named to the 2018 Executive Club. The award is presented to associates with at least $5 million in closed volume or 38 closed units: Kurt Gottwald in the Burlington office and Kim Casper, Kimberly Adams-Mann, Robin Polzin, Carl Prough, Denise Prough and Jessica Smith in the Racine office.
CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named CCB Technology to its 2019 Managed Service Provider 500 list in the Elite 150 category for the fourth year in a row. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with innovative approaches to managed services.
