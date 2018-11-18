Honors and Awards: Racine Unified School District communications manager Emily Neubauer was named to the National School Public Relations Association’s fourth class of 35 Under 35. The program recognizes young professional members who are making a difference for their school districts or education-related employers. Neubauer has served RUSD for more than four years handling internal and external communications for the district. She has earned several local and two national awards for her strategic communications, publications and videos produced for the district.
Gina Janke, an engineer at Modine Manufacturing Co., was one of seven members to receive the Fellow Grade award. The Fellow Grade award recognizes continuous service to the advancement of women in the engineering profession. Janke, principal manufacturing engineer in the vehicular thermal solutions segment, has been with Modine for 21 years and is currently responsible for cost estimating for products manufactured at the Trenton, Mo. facility and aluminum welded tube products at Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. She has previously held roles in engineering systems and standards as an industrial engineer, focused on North American facilities’ labor routings and in operations on several production transfer projects as well as special projects with quality at several facilities.
