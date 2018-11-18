Try 1 month for 99¢

Honors and Awards: Racine Unified School District communications manager Emily Neubauer was named to the National School Public Relations Association’s fourth class of 35 Under 35. The program recognizes young professional members who are making a difference for their school districts or education-related employers. Neubauer has served RUSD for more than four years handling internal and external communications for the district. She has earned several local and two national awards for her strategic communications, publications and videos produced for the district.

Gina Janke, an engineer at Modine Manufacturing Co., was one of seven members to receive the Fellow Grade award. The Fellow Grade award recognizes continuous service to the advancement of women in the engineering profession. Janke, principal manufacturing engineer in the vehicular thermal solutions segment, has been with Modine for 21 years and is currently responsible for cost estimating for products manufactured at the Trenton, Mo. facility and aluminum welded tube products at Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. She has previously held roles in engineering systems and standards as an industrial engineer, focused on North American facilities’ labor routings and in operations on several production transfer projects as well as special projects with quality at several facilities.

Compiled by Sharon Knox

The Journal Times welcomes news about promotions, appointments, professional organization elections, certifications, and professional honors. There is no charge for this service.

Because of space constraints, we reserve the right to edit for length or clarity. The deadline for “Names and Faces” items is 3 p.m. Thursday of each week. Photos may accompany notices of new hires and promotions. Send your items to Sharon Knox at: sknox@journaltimes.com or by mail: “Names and Faces,” The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403.

Is your business celebrating an anniversary? The Journal Times publishes short news items of 10th, 25th, 50th and greater multiples of 25 years of Racine County-based companies. We ask you to provide us with the basic information: when the business started; the founder; its location then and now; the original name if different than today’s; and what the business did in the beginning and now. We will include these in the “Names and Faces” column or use them as stand-alone news items in our Sunday Money section.

Send your items to Michael Burke at: mburke@journaltimes.com, or to Sharon Knox at: sknox@journaltimes.com, or fax them to 262-631-1780. Please provide a contact name and phone number in case we have questions.

