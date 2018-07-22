Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Hires, appointments and promotions: The Wisconsin EMS Association announced the election of six new members of its Board of Directors, as well as the re-election of two returning board members and the full slate of officers and board members for 2018-19. Joining the Board of Directors are Brian Donaldson, Melanie Jorgenson, Jaime Stephenson, Chris Wright, Jay Young and Aimee Zeinert. The board members and officers for 2018-19 are: Kirk Gunderson, president; Don Kimlicka, vice president; Brian Donaldson, treasurer; Aimee Zeinert, secretary; and Josh Kowalke, immediate past president. Board members are Melanie Jorgenson, Jennifer Smith, Jaime Stephenson, Sara Vnuk, Chris Wright, Jay Young and Stacey Zellmer.

Julie Mecham has joined Sports Physical Therapists as the head physical therapist at the Racine clinic. She has spent her career of more than 20 years working in the outpatient orthopedic setting, treating a variety of diagnoses including worker’s compensation injuries, spinal disorders, post-operative procedures, and shoulder, knee and ankle joint injuries. More than 10 years of her practice were spent working in conjunction with an accredited Work Hardening Program.

Nando Zucchi has been appointed vice president of marketing and international business development at Evinrude in Sturtevant. In his role, Zucchi will spearhead initiatives leveraging the company’s existing team of global marketing and international business development professionals. He has previous experience with Vista Outdoor, SOG Knives and Tools, Hero Group, Johnson Outdoors and SC Johnson.

Retirements: Peggy Kennedy, daughter of Olivia Loumos of Racine and the late Tom Loumos, retired from Minnesota State Community and Technical College on June 30. Kennedy served as president of the college since 2011 and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. Kennedy was appointed interim president in July of 2011 and named permanent president in 2012. Prior to her appointment to the presidency of M State, she served as senior chief academic and student development officer at Saint Paul College in St. Paul, Minn.

