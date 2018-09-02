Hires, appointments and promotions: Kate Stephan-Cothell is the new executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha counties. In her new role, Stephan-Cothell will focus on volunteer recruitment, fund development, and developing a new strategic plan with the board of directors. Stephan-Cothell joined Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha counties in 2016 as community relations manager. She oversaw a wide range of responsibilities including fundraising, establishing and building donor relationships, and conducting presentations to various local organizations and businesses.
