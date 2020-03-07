Multiple commercial sales total $122 million, including Case tractor plant

RACINE COUNTY — Five commercial properties in and around the greater Racine area, including the Case IH tractor plant, were sold by a single seller late last month to one buyer for a total of $122 million.

The five properties, located in Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant and Yorkville, ranged in selling price from $8.5 million to $41.8 million. The properties and selling prices were:

7100 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant, the Case IH tractor plant, which sold for $34.7 million;

900 Renaissance Blvd., Mount Pleasant, the former JohnsonDiversey Distribution Center, which sold for $41.8 million. The warehouse, which was built for $24 million and completed in 2007, is he size of 11 football fields and was built to be highly energy efficient;

1630 Enterprise Drive, occupied by Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin. The property sold for $20.8 million. It houses Goodwill's leadership and retail support team as well as the Goodwill Outlet;

1333 Grandview Parkway in GrandView Business Park, Yorkville, which sold for $16.2 million. The building is occupied by JRS Distribution Co.;

1221 Grandview Parkway, another distribution center in GrandView Business Park, which sold for $8.5 million.

In all five cases, the seller was Centerpoint Properties Trust which has an Oak Brook, Ill., address.