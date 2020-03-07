Multiple commercial sales total $122 million, including Case tractor plant

RACINE COUNTY — Five commercial properties in and around the greater Racine area, including the Case IH tractor plant, were sold by a single seller late last month to one buyer for a total of $122 million.
The five properties, located in Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant and Yorkville, ranged in selling price from $8.5 million to $41.8 million. The properties and selling prices were:
- 7100 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant, the Case IH tractor plant, which sold for $34.7 million;
- 900 Renaissance Blvd., Mount Pleasant, the former JohnsonDiversey Distribution Center, which sold for $41.8 million. The warehouse, which was built for $24 million and completed in 2007, is he size of 11 football fields and was built to be highly energy efficient;
- 1630 Enterprise Drive, occupied by Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin. The property sold for $20.8 million. It houses Goodwill's leadership and retail support team as well as the Goodwill Outlet;
- 1333 Grandview Parkway in GrandView Business Park, Yorkville, which sold for $16.2 million. The building is occupied by JRS Distribution Co.;
- 1221 Grandview Parkway, another distribution center in GrandView Business Park, which sold for $8.5 million.
In all five cases, the seller was Centerpoint Properties Trust which has an Oak Brook, Ill., address.
The buyer of all five was a limited liability company with variations of the name BCore Corridor — such as BCore Corridor Mt. Pleasant LLC. The buyer has a New York City mailing address; a call to the buyer’s agent was not returned.
Typically, when large, occupied commercial properties change hands, the only real change is that the businesses in those spaces make their lease payments to a new landlord.