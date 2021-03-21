Moving in, expanding | How economic conditions may be improving in Racine County

RACINE — After a pandemic-filled year of business closings and openings, Racine County’s economy may see some stabilization — and perhaps, even some growth.
Laura Million, deputy director of the Racine County Economic Development Corp., thinks this is the case.
RCEDC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping businesses in the county start, expand or relocate. RCEDC exceeded most of its 2020 goals, according to its year-end report delivered in March at a Caledonia Village Board meeting.
Its achievements included assisting nearly 100 businesses when it had only planned to help about 60, boosting the number of women- and ethnic minority-owned businesses by 11%, approving $31 million in loans and working on about 74 projects in the county.
“We’re seeing manufacturers are starting to pick up steam, looking to hire,” Million said.
Moving in, expanding
RCEDC had a goal of $44 million in construction investment, and it exceeded that goal by 167%, totaling in $72 million. The county has seen numerous expansions of existing businesses.
“There are a lot of opportunities in Racine County,” Million said. “We’re seeing a lot of interest on speculative industrial development in 2021 and beyond.”
Amazon moved two new delivery hubs in Yorkville and Sturtevant last year, according to the RCEDC. This move-in has created new jobs for the area, Million said, and also stirring up the potential for other developers to come and invest.
“We’re seeing others being interested in being near Amazon, so other (developers) will likely follow,” Million said. “It’s hard to say … but we’re in a good location, being able to get to Chicago and Milwaukee.”
ND Packaging — a subsidiary of Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited, a Hong Kong-based paper manufacturer — expanded its plant, which is in Mount Pleasant, by investing $30 million in renovations and equipment back in December. The manufacturer created 88 jobs since it was acquired back in October 2019.
Caledonia will see a relocated O&H Danish Bakery sharing a building with a brand new Starbucks at the corner of Douglas Avenue and Four Mile Road, which are part of a project named True North Commons.
Racine’s Razor Sharp Fitness, a locally owned gym, used a loan from RCEDC it received early March to purchase new fitness equipment and make room for nine full-time jobs.
Logoplaste, a plastics manufacturer in Yorkville, is planning a $2 to $3 million expansion that will double the company’s size from 90,000 feet to 180,000 square feet and add about 10 jobs.
“At a time when businesses are moving out of buildings elsewhere, it’s nice to be filling them up,” said Doug Nelson, Village President of Yorkville when the plans were announced. “We’re very proud of it.”
Have things improved?
Whether economic conditions have concretely improved is something that “people are still trying to figure out,” Million said.
She said some businesses and manufacturers have done really well, and some have just been able to manage. Depending on what sort of business you are — whether you’re a small restaurant or a large, industrial manufacturer — the conditions are different.
“There is demand (for big manufacturers) returning,” Million said. “The big question is, what does that look like for our Main Street, our smaller businesses?”
Smaller businesses are still seeing a lag, Million said, until people get more comfortable to go out and peruse retail stores and restaurants.
“A lot of it is going to be up to confidence, and being safe in the community,” Million said. “There’s still an interest, locally, to support local businesses.”
Matt Montemurro, president of Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, an organization which provides resources and programs for businesses in Racine County — said economic conditions are improving.
“If a business wanted to start up (here), it certainly could,” Montemurro said. “We as other members of the community would step up and help any way we could.”
Continuing to provide resources
RAMAC partnered with Racine County to form the Rebound Racine County Task Force in 2020 to help the area’s businesses and organizations amid the pandemic.
The task force tackled supporting 10 sectors, such as agriculture, small and large businesses, education and more toward reopening safely.
“Members of the community worked on (the task force),” Montemurro said. “So it wasn’t just RAMAC and the county alone.”
One of the things the group worked on providing in the initial stages of the pandemic was scaling orders of personal protective equipment to the size of the business they were going to.
“Smaller businesses couldn’t afford large quantities,” Montemurro said.
RCEDC revved up its reach to businesses in the county as well. Million said the staff has worked hard to make business owners aware of the federal and state loans and resources that are available to them.
“We’re always taking the temperature of what businesses are expecting,” Million said. “You’re continuing to look and see what you can do differently, to continue to thrive while keeping your talent engaged and safe.”
Million advises business owners to remain optimistic, but to remain diligent: “You want to make sure you’re watching the trends and understand what’s going on in your industry.”