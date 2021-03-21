Moving in, expanding | How economic conditions may be improving in Racine County

“There is demand (for big manufacturers) returning,” Million said. “The big question is, what does that look like for our Main Street, our smaller businesses?”

Smaller businesses are still seeing a lag, Million said, until people get more comfortable to go out and peruse retail stores and restaurants.

“A lot of it is going to be up to confidence, and being safe in the community,” Million said. “There’s still an interest, locally, to support local businesses.”

Matt Montemurro, president of Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, an organization which provides resources and programs for businesses in Racine County — said economic conditions are improving.

“If a business wanted to start up (here), it certainly could,” Montemurro said. “We as other members of the community would step up and help any way we could.”

Continuing to provide resources

RAMAC partnered with Racine County to form the Rebound Racine County Task Force in 2020 to help the area’s businesses and organizations amid the pandemic.

The task force tackled supporting 10 sectors, such as agriculture, small and large businesses, education and more toward reopening safely.