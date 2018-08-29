MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Village Board on Monday night authorized the transfer of an additional 25 parcels of land to FEWI Development Corp., or Foxconn Technology Group.
Those parcels total about 65 acres in Area I of the Foxconn project area in southwest Mount Pleasant.
In April, the village transferred 17 parcels representing about 800 acres of land to Foxconn to enable the start of site work on the future $10 billion Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, where Foxconn plans to build the country’s first liquid-crystal-display manufacturing plant. The development represents the return of electronics manufacturing to the United States from Asia.
With the earlier land transfer, the village had conveyed the land in the core of Area I, where site construction began. The additional land transfer will convey some of the remaining Area I land that the village has acquired. Area I is the section south of Braun Road, north of Highway KR and west of Highway H to the Interstate.
Foxconn is funding the land acquisition in the project area. In December, the Taiwanese company deposited $60 million for use by the village for land acquisition. In addition, the land transferred to Foxconn is subject to an $80 million special assessment, as required by the local development agreement, signed in December.
“This second transfer of land reflects the continued forward momentum of the project,” stated Claude Lois, Foxconn project director for the Village of Mount Pleasant. “We’ve seen great progress already on initial site work and the start of construction of the multipurpose building.”
