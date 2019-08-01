MOUNT PLEASANT — The summer that Ferraro’s Pizza opened here, Woodstock happened, the Manson murders happened and man first walked on the moon.
With competitors galore, the pizza business is not easy. But Ferraro’s Pizza is still making the pies five decades since opening in Racine, at Shorecrest Shopping Center.
All day Friday, Ferraro’s, now at 3700 Meachem Road, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the company in Racine with half-price one-topping large pizzas.
Dave Ferraro, son of founders Lou and Patricia Ferraro, said he thinks the family pizza recipe likely came from his maternal grandmother, with some experimentation by Lou.
The late Lou Ferraro and Patricia opened their first Ferraro’s Pizza not in Racine, but years earlier in La Crosse.
“There was no pizza in La Crosse at the time,” Dave Ferraro explained. Pizza didn’t really gain a foothold in this country until after World War II, he said, so it was still a relatively unknown commodity at that time.
“(Lou’s) banker happened to know what pizza was and decided to back him in it,” Dave said. “He opened the first one in a hotel lobby, the Hotel La Crosse in downtown and then, he had one across the street from the college; he had one in a bowling alley on the other side of town and then one in Winona, Minnesota, one in Rochester, Minnesota.”
Eventually, Lou closed those pizza shops, returned to Racine, his hometown, and opened his first Ferraro’s Pizza here in August 1969.
Dave, who worked in the family business from about ages 22 to 32, said his father was a perfectionist. “Cleanliness was huge with him, top-quality ingredients for the food, fair prices; he knew that if you pleased the customers, it would pay off for you. No cutting corners, ever, with him — no matter what.
And even the pizzas had to look good. The right amount of things on them; you don’t just throw them together.”
Current ownership
At one time, in the Racine area Ferraro’s Pizza had locations in Shorecrest Shopping Center, the current location at 3700 Meachem Road which opened in 1973 and which included what is now McAuliffe’s Pub, and another full-size, sit-down restaurant at Three Mile Road and Douglas Avenue.
“Their heyday, they had a lot of business,” said current Ferraro’s Pizza owner Rob Pederson.
Pederson went to work at Ferraro’s Pizza in 1983, making pizzas, when he was 16. “It was my first job,” he said.
Pederson worked his way up the ladder and bought his current Ferraro’s Pizza location on Jan. 1, 1994, when the Ferraros retired. Pederson is now in his 26th year as owner.
His hard work paid off in more ways than one; he also met his wife, Heidi, as a fellow Ferraro’s employee.
Ferraro’s still makes everything from scratch, Pederson said. And, despite pizza being widespread — unlike when the Ferraros opened their first restaurant — Pederson said, “It’s still a good business.”
Asked to describe Ferraro’s pizzas, Pederson said, “Our secret is in the sauce. One hundred percent, the secret is in the sauce.”
About Lou and Patricia Ferraro, Pederson said, “Obviously, I owe them everything. I have always felt very fortunate to have gotten this opportunity.”
Pederson continued, “I knew in high school I wanted to own Ferraro’s someday. By my 10-year high school reunion, I had already owned it for almost five years.”
Ferraro’s Pizza is open 4-9 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information call 262-554-7334.
