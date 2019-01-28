Try 1 month for 99¢

MOUNT PLEASANT — Even more jobs will be coming to Mount Pleasant with the creation of a new distribution center along the Southeast Frontage Road.

A distribution center that reportedly will create 250 permanent jobs, as well as construction jobs, will be built, according to a filing with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The filing however, does not say exactly where the center will be located, other than east of the frontage road, with immediate access to Interstate 94.

According to the DNR filing: “The R.C. Distribution project is a new commercial development with local and regional significance” and will be built on 63 acres on the east side of the Southeast Frontage Road.

It is to be a regional distribution center comprised of one 858,000-square-foot building with “appropriate” surface parking for delivery and employee vehicles, landscaping and stormwater management facilities.

The DNR report says the site will be developed by MLG with the installation of infrastructure: water, sanitary sewer, stormwater management, utilities, lighting, roadways, parking areas, landscaping and building pad. The adjacent Frontage Road will be relocated by the Village of Mount Pleasant as a public road improvement.

R.C. Construction will own the site.

MLG did not return a message seeking comment, and as of last week R.C. Distribution had not yet filed anything with the Village of Mount Pleasant.

The building’s construction will be staged along with infrastructure construction. The DNR filing states that site construction is expected to start in mid-2019. Building construction should start late this year and be completed next year.

The reason for the filing with the DNR is that the site contains six delineated wetlands totaling 3.15 acres. Two have been determined to be artificial, and an artificial designation is being sought for a third. Avoiding all wetlands on site would reduce the buildable area so significantly that the project would be infeasible, the DNR reports.

In the preferred alternative, the wetland fill areas have been minimized.

