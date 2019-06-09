RACINE — Kim Morzinski has earned Johnson Financial Group’s 2018 Community Service Award.
Morzinski is a relationship banker at JFG. Throughout the year, she volunteers her time and talents to various community organizations. For over 15 years, Morzinski has supported the Corporate Volunteer Council of Racine, currently serving as treasurer. She also leads the registration and volunteer recruitment for the annual Giving Tree Program in partnership with Toys for Tots.
Morzinski actively promotes financial literacy in the community as a supporter of Racine Unified School District’s See Your Future Expo since it began in 2014. She has also served on the planning committee for the Racine/Kenosha Money Conference since it began 14 years ago and serves as a judge for the Asset Builders yearly Financial and Investment Challenge Bowl.
As Community Service Award winner, Morzinski will receive $3,000 from JFG to donate to a charity of her choice.
Each year, Johnson Financial Group presents the Community Service Award to a designated associate during the company’s annual Service Day event. The award recognizes an individual who demonstrates a commitment to volunteerism and community involvement. The recipient is nominated by peers and selected by an anonymous voting panel of JFG associates.
