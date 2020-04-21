More than halfway there; Referendum yes count has lost five votes, no count has lost 28

In a draw down, the number of ballots previously accepted in error are then chosen at random from the pile of previously accepted ballots by the Board of Canvassers. Those ballots are then subtracted from vote totals.

The reason the ballots are chosen at random, and not the incorrectly filled out ballot removed itself, is because ballots are anonymous. Once it is removed from the envelope it came in, which includes the voter’s information, there is no way to trace it back to the ballot to which it belongs.

The last unit that needed to be re-recounted includes Caledonia’s wards 11, 14, 15 and 17. Due to lack of time on Tuesday, those tallies will be updated on Wednesday.

Progress report

As the day wound down on Tuesday, more than half of the units were completed, confirmed and added to a large white board that shows the original totals and recounted totals.

Recounts for the villages of Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant, Wind Point, North Bay and Elmwood Park were complete.

As of press time, four wards in the City of Racine were completed and verified.

So far, three units’ numbers have remained the same from the original count to the recount: City of Racine Wards 4 and 8 and Caledonia Wards 1-2.