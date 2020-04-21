More than halfway there; Referendum yes count has lost five votes, no count has lost 28

RACINE COUNTY — With the all of the units outside the City of Racine counted except one, and four City of Racine wards counted and verified, the Racine Unified School District referendum recount appeared to be about halfway done as of Tuesday afternoon.
As petitioners and officials looked on at the recount site, Festival Hall in Downtown Racine, workers continued their hand count on Tuesday, the third day of the recount.
According to Journal Times calculations comparing the original totals to the recounted totals for the units that have been completed, the side in favor of the referendum had lost five votes as of Tuesday, while the side in opposition lost 28, potentially widening the gulf between the two.
That count included five units of wards that needed a re-recount in light of instructions from the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Monday.
The April 7 referendum asked voters to allow the district to collect $1 billion beyond its revenue limit over the next 30 years. The initial results, announced April 13, showed the referendum passing by five votes, 16,748 in favor and 16,743 opposed. A recount, triggered by citizen petitions, commenced Saturday at Festival Hall.
The re-recount
The Elections Commission on Monday advised recount officials not to count ballots without witness signatures entered in the proper place on the form. Ballots in four units (Caledonia Wards 16, 18, and 19; Elmwood Park, North Bay and Wind Point) counted using the previous standard were retallied on Tuesday by a process called a draw down.
In a draw down, the number of ballots previously accepted in error are then chosen at random from the pile of previously accepted ballots by the Board of Canvassers. Those ballots are then subtracted from vote totals.
The reason the ballots are chosen at random, and not the incorrectly filled out ballot removed itself, is because ballots are anonymous. Once it is removed from the envelope it came in, which includes the voter’s information, there is no way to trace it back to the ballot to which it belongs.
The last unit that needed to be re-recounted includes Caledonia’s wards 11, 14, 15 and 17. Due to lack of time on Tuesday, those tallies will be updated on Wednesday.
Progress report
As the day wound down on Tuesday, more than half of the units were completed, confirmed and added to a large white board that shows the original totals and recounted totals.
Recounts for the villages of Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant, Wind Point, North Bay and Elmwood Park were complete.
As of press time, four wards in the City of Racine were completed and verified.
So far, three units’ numbers have remained the same from the original count to the recount: City of Racine Wards 4 and 8 and Caledonia Wards 1-2.
Most units saw only a handful of votes change on either side. The most dramatic changes were in the Village of Elmwood Park, which went from 85 in favor to 80 and from 118 in opposition to 111.
City of Racine’s Ward 5 also saw more dramatic changes, going from 133 in favor to 144 and from 33 in opposition to 31. Matt O’Neill, the attorney acting as counsel for RUSD, said that change was due to a misreporting of the original count.
Count changes in re-recounted units
|Unit
|Original
|Original
|Recount
|Recount
|Re-recount
|Re-recount
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Caledonia Wards 16/18/19
|334
|643
|335
|645
|335
|643
|Elmwood Park
|85
|118
|85
|118
|80
|111
|North Bay
|71
|67
|71
|67
|69
|66
|Wind Point
|456
|424
|451
|426
|452
|422
|Total
|946
|1252
|942
|1256
|936
|1242
