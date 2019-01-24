RACINE — Monument Square will be redesigned this year for a likely makeover next year, and a traffic-calming study is also planned for Downtown.
Those are among the highlights of the presentation that Kelly Kruse, executive director of Downtown Racine Corp., planned to give at the DRC’s annual meeting Thursday evening at the Johnson Building, 555 Main St.
Kruse also planned to announce at the annual meeting that this year’s Downtown public art project will be benches, each one flanked by two planters.
The current city budget contains $50,000 for the Monument Square redesign, she said, and the City Development Department is preparing to issue a request for proposals that will go out in the next month or so.
Kruse said both Roger Brooks, a downtown and tourism specialist who studied Downtown Racine, and Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., with its Main Street program, “recognized that the way it’s designed now, it’s not as functioning as it could be.”
“We would like to see a permanent stage, more trees and green space, multiple seating areas and public bathrooms,” Kruse said. “These are just a few of the ways we could enhance Monument Square and make it more functional and enjoyable for year-round programming.”
Earlier, she also mentioned possibilities such as better lighting, grassy areas for people to sit so DRC could show movies at night, and perhaps a splash pad that could then turn into the ice rink.
Downtown traffic study
The city budget this year contains $150,000 for a Downtown traffic and parking study, said Kruse, who also referred to it as a “traffic calming” study.
The last two studies of Downtown Racine both concluded that, “Our Main Street (traffic) moves way too fast,” she said.
“Slowing down traffic will have a dramatic impact on Downtown,” Kruse said. “It will be safer for everyone, increase the pedestrian experience, improve the walkability of our Downtown and help control noise, which will allow for optimal outdoor dining, all of which are key to a healthy and vibrant Downtown.”
Earlier Kruse said those who do the study may recommend things such as angle parking, adding a bike lane or perhaps changing Wisconsin and Lake avenues to two-way thoroughfares. The recommendations, she hopes, will be implemented in 2020.
“A lot of it should just be restriping,” Kruse added, “so there’s really not going to be a lot of construction.”
The plan is to have finalized recommendations in hand for both the Monument Square and traffic studies by the end of September, she said, so that findings and cost estimates will be in hand when the 2020 city budget is written.
Benches and more news
Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin will build the benches for this year’s public art project and planters and receive a percentage of the money taken in, Kruse said.
“(Jeff Gustin, the executive director) said it’s therapy for them; it’s all the veterans who are living in those tiny houses who are building them.”
Every bench will have to feature something about Racine’s past, present or future, Kruse said.
“Starting tonight, (Thursday, Jan. 24) we’ll actually have the sponsorship and call for artists forms available on our website,” www.racinedowntown.com, Kruse said.
Other announcements Kruse made at DRC’s annual meeting included:
- As part of the city’s “way-finding” signage initiative, Downtown now has 21 taller ones that are designed to be read from vehicles and six shorter, pedestrian signs.
- “Wayfinding is not only functional, but it has a very positive economic impact,” Kruse said. “By making it easier for people to find Downtown from I-94 and other directions, as well as navigating Downtown with ease when here, tourists are more likely to visit our Downtown and spend more time and money in our community.”
- DRC will add a 5K run prior to the St. Patrick’s Day parade, on March 16.
- DRC will hold a Wine Walk sometime in May. Details have not been finalized, but there will be a fee to participate. That fee will get each participant a wine-oriented gift package with a bottle of wine and a small wine glass with logo. Participants will visit numerous participating businesses and receive a small sample of wine at each. DRC hopes to involve at least 20 businesses.
- The times for Music on the Monument and Saturday Sounds will be changed this year. Music on the Monument has always been held midday Fridays, and Saturday Sounds was on Saturday afternoons. This year, both events will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. on those same days.
