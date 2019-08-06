RACINE — Modine Manufacturing Co. has announced that it signed an agreement to sell its 50% stake in its Nikkei Heat Exchanger Co. joint venture to its partner in the joint venture, Japan-based Nippon Light Metal Co. The sale is expected to be completed within the next few weeks.
Nikkei Heat Exchanger Company manufactures aluminum heat exchangers. The joint venture was established in 1987 to license heat exchanger products that created a new opportunity for Modine to enter the Japanese market.
“The sale of our stake in this joint venture aligns with our announcement earlier this year to evaluate the strategic alternatives for our automotive business, and allows us to further focus on the development and growth of our other core business segments to drive shareholder returns,” stated Tom Burke, Modine president and CEO. “The joint venture has proved to be a very valuable and successful partnership, but the time has come to divest these assets.”
This divestiture aligns with Modine’s corporate strategy to “strengthen, diversify and grow” and further transform Modine into a leading diversified industrial company.
Racine-based Modine, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $2.2 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components for diversified global markets through its three segments: Vehicular Thermal Solutions; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Building HVAC Systems.
