Modine subsidiary Airedale lands contract for data centers

RACINE — Modine Manufacturing Co. Thursday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Airedale International Air Conditioning, a British cooling specialist leader, has signed an agreement with CyrusOne, the global real estate investment trust specializing in data center properties. Airedale will supply cooling solutions for upcoming data center projects in Europe.
Airedale is to supply complete cooling solutions for multiple CyrusOne data centers over an initial 2-year period. Sites covered by the agreement include CyrusOne’s Dublin and Amsterdam facilities. Airedale expects to announce additional European projects with CyrusOne during the next 18 months.
The cooling solutions are to consist of specifically engineered SmartCool chilled water precision air-conditioning systems and OptiChill free-cooling chillers designed to maximize free cooling. Racine-based Modine said this process avoids significant water costs while still delivering power usage effectiveness.
The equipment will be manufactured at Airedale’s production facility in Leeds, England, supported by a European-wide network of support engineers.