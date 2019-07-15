RACINE — Modine Manufacturing Co. has been named a Winning “W” Company by 2020 Women on Boards for achieving at least 20% women on its corporate board before the year 2020. This is the seventh time Modine received the award.
Winning “W” Companies are cited in the 2020 Women on Boards’ annual Gender Diversity Index, which tracks the numbers of corporate board seats held by women among the Russell 3000 Index. As of 2018, the percentage of board seats held by women rose to 17.7%, up from 16.0% in 2017. Still, half of the Russell 3000 companies had one or no women on their boards. Two of Modine’s 10 board members are women: Marsha Williams and Christine Yan.
“We are thrilled to receive this accolade for the seventh year, once again demonstrating our ongoing commitment to Diversity and Inclusion,” stated Williams, lead director on Modine’s Board of Directors. “Diversity and Inclusion are core leadership behaviors in our culture that start at the top of our organization and permeate through to all employees.”
Williams joined the Modine Board of Directors in 1999 and was elected lead director in 2013.
“We applaud Modine, Marsha Williams, and the other board members of Modine Manufacturing Company for engaging the diverse opinions and perspectives of both genders on their board,” stated Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 2020 Women on Boards. “Studies have shown that the varied perspectives of women are uniquely valuable to corporations and the challenges they face today.”
Racine-based Modine, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $2.2 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components. Modine has operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.
