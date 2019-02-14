RACINE — Modine Manufacturing Co. has launched another HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) enhancement, an electronically commutated (EC) motor to the company’s cabinet unit heater offerings.
The new EC motors will be available in the full range of sizes, with selections including a standard or high-static motor option.
Modine said features of the new EC motors include:
- High efficiency, lower electricity use;
- Lower heat waste to improve life of motor parts and lowers energy cost;
- A wide operating range, as one EC motor can replace multiple older models; and
- A product that is quieter and requires less maintenance.
"We work hard to stay ahead of the needs of our engineers and contractors," stated Jamie Tuinstra, product manager at Modine. "Few competitors offer this broad of a package, and with these new motors, we are confident that Modine can be the basis of design on more commercial hydronics (liquid heat transfer) jobs."
Racine-based Modine, with fiscal 2018 revenues of $2.1 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components.
