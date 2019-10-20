RACINE — Modine Manufacturing Co. last week announced the release of its Lodronic low-temperature hot water heater which the company said is designed to provide maximum efficiency in a compact, lightweight, energy-saving format.
Racine-based Modine said the UL 1995 certified Lodronic is 15% lighter, has a 30% smaller footprint, uses 50% less electricity and offers quieter operation than comparable heaters. The unit is designed specifically for use with high-efficiency boilers.
The Lodronic unit is available in six sizes and can be used in warehouses, industrial buildings, mechanical rooms, manufacturing plants and entryways. Features of the new Lodronic unit include:
- High-temperature output;
- High-efficiency four-row coil with low water pressure drop;
- Smaller fan and motor for a lower system amp draw; and
You have free articles remaining.
This week Modine also announced a collaboration with RectorSeal of Houston to introduce GulfClean. Modine said it is the industry’s only two-step coil cleaner and salt reducer for protecting coastal area residential and commercial HVAC equipment and their factory-applied coil coatings.
GulfClean was developed by RectorSeal which is also its exclusive distributor, in partnership with the Coatings Division of Modine’s Commercial and Industrial Solutions business unit.
Modine, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $2.2 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.