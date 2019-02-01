RACINE — Modine Manufacturing Co. Wednesday announced that it is “exploring strategic alternatives” for its automotive business to concentrate on growing its other business segments.
“Today’s announcement reinforces our strategic priority to continue to grow our global, market-leading positions in commercial HVAC, refrigeration, commercial vehicle and off-highway market segments, both organically and inorganically,” Modine President and CEO Tom Burke stated.
Modine’s vehicular thermal solutions portfolio currently serves three market segments: automotive; commercial vehicle; and off-highway. Within that portfolio, as well as compared to the rest of Modine’s business segments, the company said the automotive market “has different industry dynamics, growth trajectories and strategic opportunities that require a deeper evaluation on how best to allocate capital and resources to optimize returns and strengthen Modine’s leading positions in the markets it serves.”
“As a result, we have decided to explore strategic alternatives for the automotive business in order to identify the most successful path forward that will continue to optimize the value we offer customers and provide the highest return for shareholders,” Burke stated. “We remain excited about the growth opportunities within our commercial vehicle and off-highway end markets, both of which share common market fundamentals and complement our industrial business.”
Modine said its automotive business is a world leader in thermal management solutions for engine and powertrain cooling and accounts for about 25 percent of company revenue.
Performance-based organization
Burke said Modine launched its “Strengthen, Diversify and Grow” strategy more than three years ago “to bring a higher level of organizational discipline and long-term focus to our business, which continues to drive our strategic actions today as we transform Modine into a leading diversified industrial company. Through this process, we routinely evaluate overall fit and growth opportunities across all of our platforms, as we look to optimize our business portfolio.”
Modine expects to complete its assessment of strategic alternatives over the next several quarters and will provide more information when it determines further disclosure is appropriate or required. There can be no assurances that any actions will be taken in response to this assessment, and any final decision remains subject to approval by Modine’s Board of Directors.
Racine-based Modine, with fiscal 2018 revenues of $2.1 billion, specializes in thermal management systems for diversified global markets. The company has operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.
