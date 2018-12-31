RACINE COUNTY — Local stalwart companies such as Modine Manufacturing Co. and Twin Disc were far from immune from the Great Recession’s impacts.
With sales tumbling in 2008, Modine set up a "war room" where executives mapped out strategy and made decisions that allowed the company to avoid becoming a recession casualty.
Among other actions, Modine slashed corporate overhead by $80 million, or 33 percent. That included the painful cutting, in January 2009, of 170 jobs — more than one-quarter — at Modine’s world headquarters at 1500 DeKoven Ave.
Modine also weeded out of its portfolio any products for which it did not have the very best technology. That involved de-emphasizing automotive products.
"That was a very hard decision," Modine President and CEO Tom Burke has said — especially because Modine’s biggest customer was BMW.
In June 2009, Twin Disc announced a broad series of cost-cutting moves to slash $25 million in costs in fiscal year 2010. The actions, driven by declines in demand for Twin Disc products, fell on salaried and hourly workers alike. They included reducing the workforce by 36 people, rolling layoffs over 12 months for production workers, a production shutdown for all of that July, and killing of the bonus/incentive plan for that fiscal year.
Construction industry crushed
The construction industry essentially went silent during the Great Recession, with many implications in Racine County.
Business withered for Putzmeister America, 1733 90th St.; the company makes concrete pumps and truck-mounted belt conveyors which are used to pour concrete, primarily for housing construction.
Putzmeister started 2008 with about 380 local employees. But that year the company laid off about 80 production workers and eliminated about 20 office positions. The next June, the company laid off another 29 people, or almost one-quarter of its remaining workforce here.
By mid-2009, Putzmeister’s employment had plummeted to just 42 percent of where it started 2008.
J.W. Peters in Burlington — which makes precast concrete structures for parking garages, bridges, stadiums and the like — laid off 86 people, more than two-thirds of its workforce in one year alone.
The year 2008 also brought the mass layoff of an estimated 100 jobs or more at CNH Capital (now CNH Industrial Capital), many of them at the company's world headquarters in Downtown Racine at 233 Lake Ave. The company, CNH’s financial services arm, also eliminated jobs at CNH West, 5729 Washington Ave. A company spokesman called the cuts an adjustment to a slow market for construction equipment and turmoil in the financial markets.
In February 2009, Ruud Lighting (now part of Cree), 9201 Washington Ave., restructured and cut 50 jobs across the organization, citing the collapse of the construction industry.
