RACINE — Modine Manufacturing Co. announced Thursday that it recently received the Technology Excellence Award 2018/2019 from Mercedes-Benz Brazil at its Supplier Day event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Modine Brazil was one of only two suppliers acknowledged for technology excellence.
The award was driven by Modine’s Euro 6 Bus Program proposal consisting of a “frameless” cooling module. That module design includes a radiator, charge air cooler and fan shroud mounted together in a configuration that does not require any of the steel frame parts typically found in traditional cooling module systems. According to Racine-based Modine, the elimination of the steel frames not only reduces the cost of the cooling system; it also reduces weight and improves packaging space in the vehicle, providing customers with additional flexibility for their overall vehicle design.
The “frameless” cooling module design can be customized and adapted to several vehicle configurations and applications to meet specific customer needs in a variety of markets.
“Being recognized for Technology Excellence is an important achievement for Modine Brazil, as it reflects our commitment globally to the creation and advancement of innovative technology in vehicular markets,” stated Joel Casterton, vice president, vehicular thermal systems.
Modine, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $2.2 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components for diversified global markets through its three complementary segments: Vehicular Thermal Solutions; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Building HVAC Systems.
