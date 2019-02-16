RACINE — Gorman & Co., the developer of three major Downtown housing projects, has sold two of them in the past few months for more than $12 million combined.
Last fall, Madison-based Gorman sold the Belle Harbor Loft Apartments, 134 Main St., to an entity called Premier Belle Harbor Racine LLC, of Brookfield, for $4.8 million.
Following that sale, before the year ended, Gorman sold the Mitchell Wagon Factory Lofts, 815 Eighth St., to Mitchell Wagon Harmony Housing LLC, of New York City, for $7.55 million.
Belle Harbor, a $9.1 million project which opened in 2002, was Gorman’s first Racine project and was a combination of redevelopment and new construction. It created 34 living units in the vacant former Olson Auto Supply building, and 44 more in an all-new attached structure to the north.
The $14.8 million, 250,000-square-foot Mitchell Wagon Factory came next for Gorman; it opened in late 2004 and is named for the historic manufacturing plant that it once was. The project created 100 loft apartments which are marketed primarily as artist live-work units, ranging in size from 1,082 square feet to 2,900 square feet.
Ted Matkow, president of Gorman’s Wisconsin market, explained the sales of those properties. Both were Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority projects, and the cycles of tax credits to create income-restricted housing had run their courses. After 15 years in both cases, all of the apartments had gone to market rate.
“We sold because the market is a lot more robust because of Foxconn,” Matkom said.
Although both Mitchell Wagon Factory and Bell Harbor will be market-rate apartment buildings and will no longer offer income-restricted units, no tenants can be displaced, Matkom continued. But as those tenants leave, their units will become market-rate apartments.
Gorman’s other Racine project was the $19.7 million Harbor at State and Main, 141 Main St., and which opened in 2007. The first floor is owned by Johnson Redevelopment Corp., the real estate arm of SC Johnson; the overall property is owned by State at Main LLC; and the condominiums are individually owned.
Gorman had expressed interest in developing the Machinery Row site, along the Root River. However, that never moved forward after a crucial part of the project's funding — $9 million in historic tax credits — expired.
(2) comments
I would totally agree. He is really turning this City around!
“We sold because the market is a lot more robust because of Foxconn,” -----Mayor Mason is bringing positive change to Racine.
