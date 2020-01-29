Milwaukee 7 honors RCEDC for economic development

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee 7 Economic Development Partnership has recognized the Racine County Economic Development Corp. (RCEDC) with its inaugural Excellence in Economic Development Award, M7 officials announced Wednesday.

The award, which recognizes outstanding economic development projects and partnerships that have contributed to the economic vitality of the Milwaukee region, was presented during M7’s annual meeting at Northwestern Mutual’s headquarters in Downtown Milwaukee. RCEDC President Greg Barron, Executive Director Jenny Trick and members of the RCEDC staff were present to accept the award.

“Racine County has been a valued and trusted M7 partner over the years, with a mission of connecting communities, facilitating jobs and growing businesses,” M7 co-chairman Gale Klappa said. “We thank the team in Racine for all of its hard work and the exceptional contributions it is making to our region’s economic growth and prosperity.”