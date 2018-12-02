MILWAUKEE — Chief Judge Diane P. Wood of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit has announced the appointment of Katherine Maloney Perhach to a 14-year term as U.S. Bankruptcy Judge for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.
She will succeed Chief Bankruptcy Judge Susan V. Kelley, who retires on Feb. 1.
Perhach earned her bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, from Marquette University, where she was Phi Beta Kappa. She earned her law degree, cum laude, from Marquette University Law School, where she served as senior note and comment editor for the Marquette University Law Review. She was admitted to practice law in Wisconsin in 2000.
Perhach is the managing partner of the Milwaukee office of Quarles & Brady LLP, where she practices in commercial litigation, bankruptcy and state court receiverships. She is the chair of Quarles & Brady’s Financial Institutions Litigation Practice Group and a leader of the firm’s Financial Services Industry Team.
She is also a member of the Litigation and Bankruptcy Sections of the State Bar of Wisconsin, a member and past board member of the Eastern District of Wisconsin Bar Association, and a member of the Milwaukee Bar Association.
And, she is a current member and past secretary of the Association for Women Lawyers.
Perhach volunteers at the Special Needs Guardianship Clinic at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and the Marquette Volunteer Legal Clinic at the United Community Center. She sits on the executive board for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix’s HERO Foundation, the Board of Trustees for Mount Mary University, and is the vice chair of the board at Pius XI Catholic High School in Milwaukee.
She was previously appointed by the governor to the Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities. She also is a past member of the Advisory Board for the Marquette Volunteer Legal Clinic.
Perhach has published many legal articles and is the recipient of numerous awards and honors for her legal ability and her volunteer work, including the Philanthropic 5 Award from the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County.
