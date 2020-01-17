$18 million Wind Point condo project draws resident concerns

WIND POINT — Newport Development has been instructed to trim the housing density and possibly reshape the private roadway and main retention pond of a proposed condominium development on the former Wind Point Elementary School site.
About 25 residents attended a Wind Point Plan Commission meeting on Wednesday night at The Prairie School auditorium, called solely to discuss Newport’s preliminary plans for a 48-unit, high-end condo development at 290 Jonsue Lane.
The commission did not take action, nor did it expect to. Rather, the meeting was called to see a presentation about the proposed 14-acre development and give Newport owner Ray Leffler guidance as he works toward a finished product.
Leffler seeks a rezoning of the property, currently zoned Institutional, to R(residential)-4 which would allow multi-unit housing. Newport tore down the school last year.
Leffler said he hopes to start construction sometime this year and build the project in stages as buyer demand warrants. He said he expects construction of the entire development could range from about 2½ to four years.
Newport has proposed 24 one-story, side-by-side condos which would be priced at the low $300,000s to low $400,000s. They would surround a large central detention pond and have a private loop road running throughout the 14-acre complex.
In its current form, the development — dubbed the Villas at Wind Point — would add about $18 million in assessed valuation to the village. The condos are planned to range in size from 1,691 to 2,132 square feet, with two-bedroom, two-bathroom and three-bedroom, two-bathroom options. Four different layouts are currently planned.
Overall, the chief cause of concern from some residents is the proposed density. Leffler said, as proposed, his development would create 3.4 units per acre. The Wind Meadows condo development, by comparison, has more than five units per acre, he said.
Despite that, one resident, looking at the site illustration, commented, “This looks like a sardine can … and packed in water.”
But Leffler said, “This is way less density that would be allowed under R-4. This is single-family density in an R-4 setting.”
Nancy Washburn of Land Development Administration, who is working with Newport on the project, said at one point, “We use your (village) code” to determine what density could be built.
You have free articles remaining.
To those who asked why Leffler would not just build single-family housing on the property, he replied that condos such as these are something Wind Point currently lacks. Many of the units would have no front stoop, doorways wide enough to accommodate wheelchairs and showers with flat entryways.
“We want most of them that way so people could age in place, he said. “Seniors were a major component (in focus groups) when people asked us about bringing condos to Wind Point,” Leffler said previously.
Traffic concerns
The only site access would be via Jonsue Lane, a point of some concern voiced by some who attended Wednesday. Those who live along Jonsue Lane expressed an expectation of having heavier traffic there than the school had generated.
Leffler disagreed, saying traffic would be less. He said no traffic impact analysis is required.
For those who live just north of the development, in particular resident Bill Halliday, a big concern is the proximity of the proposed private loop road to their backyards. As drawn up, the edge of that road would be 15 feet from the rear property lines of two full and two partial neighboring properties.
Commissioner Brian Biernat made a suggestion that would address both that point and the density issue: He suggested Newport remove the three northernmost buildings and their six units and bring the loop road in toward the pond, thus pulling it farther from the northern properties and slicing the total number of condos to 42.
Commissioner Karen Jansson said she thought the central retention pond, drawn with very straight lines, “could be more creatively shaped.”
Washburn asked if the commission would accept R-4 zoning. “Generally speaking, yes,” Village President and Commission Chairman Susan Sanabria responded.
At the meeting’s end, Sanabria asked Leffler what he thought of the feedback he’d heard.
He replied, “Very helpful.”
The village’s Architectural Review Board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at The Prairie School to view and comment on the proposed buildings.
“After that presentation we will be making revisions to the plan, the layout, and tweak our buildings to submit for the February Plan Commission’s consideration,” Washburn said Thursday. “At that meeting, they will be voting to make their recommendations to the Village Board for zoning and the amendment to the village Comprehensive Land Use Plan.”