$18 million Wind Point condo project draws resident concerns

In its current form, the development — dubbed the Villas at Wind Point — would add about $18 million in assessed valuation to the village. The condos are planned to range in size from 1,691 to 2,132 square feet, with two-bedroom, two-bathroom and three-bedroom, two-bathroom options. Four different layouts are currently planned.

Overall, the chief cause of concern from some residents is the proposed density. Leffler said, as proposed, his development would create 3.4 units per acre. The Wind Meadows condo development, by comparison, has more than five units per acre, he said.

Despite that, one resident, looking at the site illustration, commented, “This looks like a sardine can … and packed in water.”

But Leffler said, “This is way less density that would be allowed under R-4. This is single-family density in an R-4 setting.”

Nancy Washburn of Land Development Administration, who is working with Newport on the project, said at one point, “We use your (village) code” to determine what density could be built.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}