$21 million Mt. Pleasant Commerce Center on Highway 20 partially complete

MOUNT PLEASANT — A sprawling, roughly $21 million office/light industrial development near Interstate 94 is now partially complete.

Mt. Pleasant Commerce Center, which went under construction last summer, is a project of the Harland regional office of Baltimore-based St. John Properties.

St. John is the commercial developer which briefly earned nationwide glory in December when it showered its 198 employees with $100 million in bonuses.

The new Commerce Center here is being built on 19.1 acres south of Highway 20, slightly east of South East Frontage Road.

The development will total nearly 200,000 square feet when finished, with half of that being straight office space in two L-shape, one-story buildings facing each other around a central green space.

The other half of the square footage will lie within three rectangular ceiling office-warehouse buildings south of Globe Drive.

Greg Fax, regional partner for St. John, estimated that perhaps 350 employees, plus or minus 50, will work in the Commerce Center’s offices when filled. The office-warehouse, or flexible, spaces might have about half of that, he said, for a total of possibly about 500 Commerce Center employees.