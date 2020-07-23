Miller appointed to CSB board

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — Chris Miller, president of Miller Motor Sales Inc., has been appointed to the Community State Bank Board of Directors.

Miller, a native of Burlington, has been leading Miller Motor Sales Inc. as president for more than 33 years. He is the third generation of Millers to lead the family business, which was founded in 1939 in Burlington.

Miller contributes his time to the community by serving as a Rotarian for the Rotary Club of Burlington, volunteering as a member of St. Charles Parish, and serving on the Burlington Police and Fire Commission and the Burlington High School Athletic Association.

Community State Bank is a $465 million locally owned and operated community bank that has been serving the communities of southeast Wisconsin since 1898.

