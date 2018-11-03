Try 1 month for 99¢

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mi Tierra, formerly at 3408 Douglas Ave., has moved and reopened in the southeast corner of Racine Centre shopping center, 5201 Washington Ave.

Owners Jesus and Yadyra Estrada, who opened their Mexican restaurant in July 2013, closed this July and have reopened after completely remodeling the former Super China Buffet, including installing a bar, all new kitchen equipment and the tables they made themselves, each with a colorful map of Mexico.

With the move, they increased their seating capacity from about 100 to 210 which includes two party rooms that can each seat up to 30 people.

Mi Tierra, which means “my land” in Spanish, is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information call 262-681-2112.

