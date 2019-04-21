RACINE — Budd Van Lines of Somerset, N.J., has acquired Racine-based Merchants Moving & Storage, combining two prominent corporate-relocation specialists.
Budd said the acquisition will increase the combined companies’ efficiencies through a larger national footprint of service centers, surveyors, move counselors and most importantly, drivers. The combined fleet of pack-and-haul driver teams will offer clients greater capacity during the crunch of the peak summer season.
Jennifer Eastman, former Merchants president, is now vice president of the renamed Merchants, a Budd Van Lines Division. She said she had known David Budd, Sr., CEO of Budd Van Lines, “for quite a while. He’s highly respected and has acted as a mentor to me.”
Budd Van Lines is much larger, with about 10 times the revenue, than Merchants, Eastman said. “They wanted the expertise that was here,” she said. Merchants, 1215 State St., was founded in either 1921 or 1922, Eastman said.
It has about 75 employees, and they are all still with the company post-acquisition, Eastman said.
“That was very important to me — for my father (the retired Jim Eastman) and me,” she said. “There have already been promotions.”
She said she’d been talking with Budd about the possibility of an acquisition for about a year.
Both companies were independents.
“I was thinking we needed to grow, needed more locations to be efficient and profitable,” Eastman explained. By “locations” she meant storage locations for clients that need to have their possessions in storage for a period of time. Budd Van Lines offers numerous such sites.
In contrast, Eastman said, if someone was moving, for example, from Florida to Texas and needed storage, their belongings might have come to Racine.
With the acquisition, Budd’s Neenah operation has been moved and absorbed into the Merchants Division.
Moving-industry innovation
Budd Van Lines said it and Merchants “will continue to utilize the state-of-the-industry Team Pack & Team Haul service model that has helped make them industry leaders.” While many van lines outsource certain aspects of a relocation to outside agents, packers and van operators, the Team Pack & Team Haul system dictates that one driver team handles each move from start to finish. Budd said the results for corporate clients are “consistent, reliable service with the safer handling of goods.”
“Even beyond Merchants being a terrific company, one key synergy we perceived was the tremendous similarity between Budd and Merchants,” Budd stated. “Both are family-owned, employee-focused, independent van lines active in our communities.”
Via the merger, Merchants customers now have full access to several Budd innovations, including Load-It-Once — the first patented, modular moving system for executive shipments in North America, Eco-Crates and video surveys.
“They have innovation in the moving industry, and no one else really does,” Eastman said.
“They are community-minded, also,” she said. Over the years, Merchants has moved water to Flint, Mich.; helped after hurricanes in Texas; and is a partner with Royal Family Kids Camp, a camp for foster children.
Budd said that to symbolize the spirit of the acquisition, it has incorporated elements of the Merchants logo into Budd’s logo.
