RACINE — Downtown’s second men’s clothing store is set to open Saturday for Party on the Pavement.
The shop at 411 Main St., 2 Swift Suits, is actually the bricks-and-mortar extension of the online business that owner Eric Dogans of Racine started nine years ago. He started online to keep overhead low but eventually decided to add a store, because potential customers often want to touch and try on the clothing, he said.
“When we used to do shows, people would always ask did we have a physical location where they could come, see and maybe try on something, and at that time we didn’t. … The problem was just trying to find the right location.”
The storefront he found had long been vacant but was bought within the past year by Mt. Royal Investments, a California partnership that has invested heavily in acquiring Downtown Racine properties.
Dogan’s becomes the second Downtown men’s apparel shop — and second in that block, along with R&D Executive, 424 Main St.
The name 2 Swift Suits, Dogans explained, comes from the nickname “2 Swift” which he was given when he worked as a delivery driver for UPS. Now, having opened 2 Swift Suits as a retail store, Dogans said, “(People will) go online, see what we have and then, hopefully, come to the store,” he said.
He started the business with just one loan, a $15,000 City of Racine microloan.
Prices, offerings
Dogans said his suits will be mid- to high-end, priced from about $189 to $400, and “maybe sometimes at $425.”
The shop will also offer custom suits — with the customer picking the fabric, lining and style — starting at about $600. They will be produced by a company in Taiwan and will usually take about 10 to 12 weeks to be delivered.
Alterations will be done by third-party tailors.
Dogans plans to keep about 80 to 100 suits, about 100 shirts and 150 to 200 ties in the shop at all times. He will also carry hats and at least three or four brands of men’s shoes.
Next year, Dogans said, 2 Swift Suits will begin to add women’s clothing including dresses.
Special occasions
Dogans said he expects most of his customers buy clothing for weddings, business meetings, prom, winter formals, funerals, job interviews and the like.
“My goal is to basically get people, and young men especially, thinking more about their dress, especially for a job interview,” he said. “But whatever the situation is, being able to dress appropriate. … Your clothes do say a lot about you — whether you dress up or down.”
His business motto is: “Being different makes all the difference.”
Dogans said 2 Swift Suits is scheduled to be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, and 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, call 800-503-9025.
