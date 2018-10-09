MOUNT PLEASANT – Mattress Firm’s two Racine-area stores currently remain open for business during the bankruptcy reorganization the company announced Friday.
The Houston-based company, which calls itself the nation’s leading specialty mattress retailer, said in a written statement that, on Friday, it filed voluntary Chapter 11 restructuring cases in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.
Mattress Firm said its plan provides the company access to new financing to support the business, “establishes an efficient and orderly process for closing certain economically inefficient store locations,” and provides for all trade creditors to continue being paid in full for goods and services provided.
Locally, the company has one store at 5415 Washington Ave., at the west end of Racine Centre shopping center, and at 2860 S. Green Bay Road, both in Mount Pleasant. The store nearest to Burlington is in Lake Geneva.
Mattress Firm said it will continue to be the largest specialty mattress retailer in the nation with thousands of stores across the country. The company said it is continuing to serve customers as usual at stores across the nation and online.
The company anticipates that deliveries will be made as scheduled, and Mattress Firm intends that warranties, guarantees and other customer programs will be honored as usual.
Closing announcements pending
Steve Stagner, company executive chairman and president, said that leading up to the holiday shopping season, the company will close up to 700 stores in certain markets where it has too many store near each other.
“We thank our suppliers and partners for their continued support, as well as the contractors we partner with to make deliveries across our markets, all of whom will continue to be paid in full in the normal course for products and services provided,” Stagner stated.
In conjunction with its prepackaged restructuring plan, Mattress Firm received commitments for about $250 million in financing which, subject to court approval, will be available to support its ongoing operations during the bankruptcy proceedings. The company also obtained commitments for $525 million in lines of credit to enable it to emerge from bankruptcy and support operations thereafter.
Mattress Firm expects to complete the prepackaged restructuring process within the next 45 to 60 days.
