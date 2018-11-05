MILWAUKEE — Marcus Theatres, a division of The Marcus Corp., on Friday announced it will add 22 locations and 208 movie screens in nine states, with the signing of an agreement to acquire the assets of Movie Tavern from VSS-Southern Theatres.
Marcus said New Orleans-based Movie Tavern is an industry leader “known for its successful in-theatre dining concept featuring chef-driven menus, premium quality food and drink and luxury seating.” Upon completion of the transaction, Marcus Theatres will own or operate a total of 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states, a 23 percent increase in Marcus’ total screen count.
In Racine County, Marcus owns and operates the 13-screen Marcus Renaissance Cinema, 10411 Washington Ave., Sturtevant.
VSS-Southern is a portfolio company of Veronis Suhler Stevenson, a private equity firm. The purchase price is currently valued at approximately $126 million, comprised of $30 million in cash and 2.45 million shares of The Marcus Corp. common stock.
“The acquisition of Movie Tavern is another significant milestone in the growth trajectory of Marcus Theatres,” stated Gregory Marcus, president and CEO of The Marcus Corp. By using common stock as a component of the purchase, he said, Marcus will “maintain an extremely strong balance sheet and be in a position to consider additional growth opportunities in the future.”
The transaction is expected to be completed early in the first quarter of 2019, subject to regulatory clearance and other customary closing conditions, consents and approvals.
The first Movie Tavern location opened in 2001 in Fort Worth, Texas, and Marcus said Movie Tavern has become one of the largest and fastest growing in-theater dining concepts in the United States. Movie Tavern has expanded to nine states: Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia. Marcus Theatres said it will retain the Movie Tavern brand name “given its strength and appeal.”
