The Marcus Renaissance Cinema

Marcus Renaissance Theater, 10411 Washington Ave., Sturtevant. 

 Journal Times file photo

MILWAUKEE — The Marcus Corp., owner-operator of Marcus Theatres, announced Friday it has completed the acquisition of the assets of Movie Tavern, which increases its footprint to 1,097 screens at 90 locations in 17 states.

With the acquisition from VSS-Southern Theatres, Milwaukee-based Marcus adds 208 screens and 22 locations in nine new states: Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia. The Marcus Corp., which owns and operates Marcus Renaissance Cinema at 10411 Washington Ave. in Sturtevant, said that was an increase of 23 percent in its Marcus Theatres division.

The purchase price for the acquisition consisted of $30 million in cash and the issuance of 2.54 million shares of The Marcus Corporation common stock.

Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres, stated, “Movie Tavern is an attractive addition to our existing circuit and we are especially pleased to expand our portfolio of in-theatre dining locations.”

Rodriguez said the company plans to brand the locations as Movie Tavern by Marcus, which combines the established Movie Tavern name with the Marcus Theatres identity. Marcus Theatres’ $5 Movie Tuesdays will immediately be introduced to the 22 Movie Tavern locations, which includes a free complimentary-size popcorn.

Young at Heart Fridays are another new special for Movie Tavern, specifically for guests age 60 and older, who can see movies for $6 before 5:30 p.m.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

