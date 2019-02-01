MILWAUKEE — The Marcus Corp., owner-operator of Marcus Theatres, announced Friday it has completed the acquisition of the assets of Movie Tavern, which increases its footprint to 1,097 screens at 90 locations in 17 states.
With the acquisition from VSS-Southern Theatres, Milwaukee-based Marcus adds 208 screens and 22 locations in nine new states: Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia. The Marcus Corp., which owns and operates Marcus Renaissance Cinema at 10411 Washington Ave. in Sturtevant, said that was an increase of 23 percent in its Marcus Theatres division.
The purchase price for the acquisition consisted of $30 million in cash and the issuance of 2.54 million shares of The Marcus Corporation common stock.
Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres, stated, “Movie Tavern is an attractive addition to our existing circuit and we are especially pleased to expand our portfolio of in-theatre dining locations.”
Rodriguez said the company plans to brand the locations as Movie Tavern by Marcus, which combines the established Movie Tavern name with the Marcus Theatres identity. Marcus Theatres’ $5 Movie Tuesdays will immediately be introduced to the 22 Movie Tavern locations, which includes a free complimentary-size popcorn.
Young at Heart Fridays are another new special for Movie Tavern, specifically for guests age 60 and older, who can see movies for $6 before 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.