Maple Table, Monument Square Art Fair among Downtown winners

RACINE — The Monument Square Art Fair, The Maple Table and Johnson Financial Group were among the winners of the annual Downtown Achievement awards, presented Monday evening at the Johnson Building.
A standing-room-only group of more than 80 people attended Downtown Racine Corp.’s annual State of the Downtown and Achievement Award Presentation. They heard DRC Executive Director Kelly Kruse talk about some things to watch for this year and recap some 2019 highlights including:
- Twenty-four new Downtown businesses opened in 2019.
- Several housing and hotel projects could break ground this year. When completed they could total more than $200 million in development, create 1,000 housing units and add 350-plus hotel rooms.
- DRC launched a new website in 2019 which had a 24% increase in traffic with 83,354 web views.
- DRC now has a social media following of more than 15,000 people.
- DRC hosted 63 events in 2019. New events included two Wine Walks, a Candy Crawl and Ladies Night Out.
- New events in 2020 are to include a Beer and Bacon Walk in April and a Blues Fest in July, and a self-guided Historic Walking Tour will launch in April. In addition, the Racine Farmers Market which had previously been in West Racine, is moving back to the Downtown area this year. It will be held in the parking lot of the Masonic Temple, 1012 Main St. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Annual Downtown awards
The winners of this year’s Downtown Achievement Awards, voted on and chosen by the public, were announced during the State of the Downtown. The winners are as follows:
- Craig Aude was voted “Downtownian of the Decade.”
- The Monument Square Art Fair won the Downtown Showcase Award for “an event, person or organization that has helped attract visitors and/or residents and helped to improve the overall image of Downtown as an exciting, dynamic, happening place.”
- DRC Board Chairman Dave Kamm won the Corporate Citizenship Award for “an individual who has been a catalyst in improving Downtown, has provided service to the Downtown community and has worked tirelessly to promote Downtown.”
- The Maple Table won the Best New Small Business Award for “a new retail shop, gallery or restaurant that has captured the attention of the marketplace and helped enhance Downtown.”
- Johnson Financial Group won the Downtown Champion Award for a business or organization that is “the ultimate citizen, supporting Downtown through employment, facilities and sponsorship.”
- Plumb Silver, a new store at 324 Main St., won the CPR Award for “the redevelopment of a Downtown building or property that has helped enhance the overall Downtown neighborhood and revitalize the area.”
“To be able to share this type of information to the large audience that we had was truly exciting, especially given the tremendous diversity of the stakeholders in our audience,” Kamm stated. “We look forward to sharing additional updates as additional significant progress is made during 2020 and beyond. Downtown Racine is the true heart of our community.”