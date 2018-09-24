RACINE — Regency Mall’s owners, Hull Property Group, have bought the former Boston Store, thereby allowing Hull to control the property’s future.
Augusta, Ga.-based Hull closed on the $900,000 purchase of the 18-acre property Sept 13, according to state records. Bon-Ton Stores, which owned Boston Store and other retail brands, filed for bankruptcy in February and, in April, announced it was going out of business. Great American Group and Tiger Capital Group acquired the company’s assets in a bankruptcy auction.
Monday John Mulherin, Hull’s vice president for government relations, explained why the mall’s owners bought the Boston Store property; it includes the approximately 110,000-square-foot store and the entire east end of the mall property inside the mall’s ring road.
It’s a typical move for Hull, which specializes in reviving what it calls “failed” malls, when it buys such a property that includes a vacant former anchor store, Mulherin said.
“It’s a defensive play,” he said. “Who knows what some other purchaser could put in there? … We want to make sure we have control over it.”
Hull has no plans yet for the former Boston Store, Mulherin said. But the company will have various options as it attempts to redevelop it.
“It’s in great shape,” Mulherin said. “But there are not many 110,000-square-foot retailers. Or 50,000-square-foot retailers.”
But the former Boston Store, which is connected to the mall proper, could be subdivided and leased in sections – as was done with the former J.C. Penney at Regency Mall’s opposite end. That property was bought by Learsi & Co. of Northbrook, Ill., and redeveloped into Ross Dress for Less, Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts, and Party City.
“It’s less expensive (than demolition) to re-lease to a new entity,” Mulherin said. “We will market it as hard as we can.”
However, if there was no interest in it, the next step would most likely be demolition to create a clean building pad for something else, he continued. “We will meet with the city,” he said. “Either way, we think it helps resurrect the mall.”
Post-demolition, the site would be much more desirable to many potential users, who prefer to see a clear building site, Mulherin said.
“It could be anything; it could be nonretail,” he said. An $18 million example is the medical center being built into 80,000 square feet of a former Macy’s, another Hull property, in upstate New York. Mulherin said the center will have 40 doctors, each of them with three employees.
