RACINE COUNTY — SC Johnson is preparing to invest $110 million to $140 million in upgrading production lines inside its Waxdale manufacturing plant and offer voluntary early retirements there.
Company spokeswoman Kelly Semrau said Tuesday that SCJ will invest about $80 million more than usual at Waxdale during the next three years. With those upgrades will come early retirement offers.
Meetings were held Tuesday with all approximately 600 Waxdale employees, on all three shifts, to tell them of the plans. SCJ Chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson and top leadership conveyed the news of the coming upgrades and early retirement offers, which Semrau said could be given to up to 200 employees.
Over the years, Semrau said, the company has invested about $10 million to $20 million each year, and sometimes up to $30 million, to modernize production lines at Waxdale, located at 8311 16th St. in Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant.
Despite those annual investments, some of the 17 production lines could be as old as 30 to 40 years, Semrau said.
“Competitiveness” is driving the upcoming investment, which will be the largest since the 1954 plant began production, Semrau said. “Automation is going on everywhere,” she added.
“We’ve had nothing this large, this intensive,” Semrau said.
More robotics planned
The coming modernization will include both layouts and equipment and will increase the extent to which robotics are incorporated into operations inside Waxdale, Semrau said. Which lines will be upgraded is yet to be determined.
“As we modernize, we will be doing voluntary early retirements,” she said, “because over the next two to three years, we will need fewer people.” The likely goal will be to trim the present Waxdale workforce of about 600 by about 150 to 200, she said.
The modernization should begin within 12 months, Semrau said, and take up to three years to complete.
SCJ manufactures more than 3 billion products at Waxdale each year: nearly 700 different types of retail items of the brands Scrubbing Bubbles, Raid, Glade, Off, Pledge, Windex, Drano, Fantastik and Shout.
