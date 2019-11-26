‘Made locally’ is mantra of Burlington's Rustic Barrel artisan shop

Another local line is the wooden, Wisconsin-shape signs made by Kathy Pieters of Burlington.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Family and friends

“A lot of people (represented) in here are family and friends,” Archambeau said. A good example, she said, is her sister-in-law, Kristen Archambeau, who makes art and refrigerator magnets from Scrabble pieces.

“They sell like nothing else,” Chantelle said. “She loves making them. She works from home, so she sits at her desk while she’s on these conference calls and makes her little things.”

Rustic Barrel even sells crafts made by her 10-year-old nephew in Scottsdale, Ariz., from cholla cactus wood that he collects from the desert. “His dad helps him,” Archambeau added.

Displayed in one corner of the shop is the impressive woodworking craftsmanship from Bil’s Wall Art of New Berlin. On display Friday were four pieces of artwork that Bil Koepke created from carefully fitted, painted or polished pieces of wood.

“They’re pretty amazing,” Archambeau said.

“That big barn (creation) took him 40 hours,” Wilburth said.