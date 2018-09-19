STURTEVANT — Out on Lake Michigan at Milwaukee’s South Shore Yacht Club, Jason Eckman wiggled the pontoon boat’s steering wheel back and forth, showing the resistance it gave back and sluggishness of the response.
During that August boat ride, Eckman, a project manager at Sturtevant-based Evinrude, took a visitor out on the lake in two back-to-back rides in 27-foot Bennington pontoon boats. The purpose was to demonstrate the differences between a competitor’s four-stroke outboard engine against an Evinrude two-stroke engine.
“This particular boat has a 150-horsepower Yamaha on it,” Eckman said as he slowly taxied inside the breakwater at the ride’s start. “So, we’re going to go out, we’re going to experience how much effort’s required for steering, how much fuel it’s using, what the acceleration feels like, what the top speed is like, and then we’ll come back, and we’ll get into an identical boat powered by an Evinrude E-Tec, 150 horsepower, go back out and try all the same things and really see and feel the difference between the products.”
Evinrude engines are all manufactured at 10101 Science Drive in Renaissance Business Park, the brand’s headquarters. Evinrude is now part of BRP Marine Group, a division of BRP which recently acquired both the Alumacraft and Manitou boat companies.
“Many years ago,” Eckman said, “Evinrude made the decision to focus on two-stroke, direct-injection technology. Most of the other competitors went to four-stroke in order to meet the tighter emissions requirements by the (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency). But by doing that, they compromised things like low-end torque that’s very important to a boat.
“Evinrude took a different direction in order to make the better experience — but now we have to prove it,” he said.
Changing perceptions
“For a lot of people,” Eckman said, “if they’ve never experienced a new two-stroke, direct-injection engine, their perception is what they grew up around: an old carbureted two-stroke, smoke and loud and vibration.”
“One of the things we demonstrate is the effort to steer the boat,” Eckman said, “and the Yamaha comes with standard hydraulic steering. Pushing hydraulic fluid back and forth to the engine requires a lot of effort. You would never accept this in a car of today’s vintage.”
One boat ride later, traveling the same speed as when he wiggled the Yamaha-driven boat’s steering wheel, Eckman showed how he could do the same thing with just one finger with the Evinrude behind him.
Among what BRP Marine Group believes are the Evinrude engine’s other advantages, it can do up to 30 percent better on fuel consumption, Eckman said.
Also, a four-stroke engine requires that its oil be changed every 100 hours, he said, while the Evinrude two-stroke never needs its oil changed.
BRP Marine Group
BRP Marine Group, a division of BRP, was announced in June with the acquisition of Alumacraft, a 70-plus-year-old manufacturer of aluminum fishing boats. More recently the group also acquired the Manitou pontoon boat brand.
As a result, BRP, or Bombardier Recreational Products, expects production to ramp up at its Sturtevant plant which currently employs about 650 people, said Tracy Crocker, Evinrude’s senior vice president and president and general manager of BRP Marine Group.
More acquisitions by the Marine Group could follow, Crocker said. He could also envision the group growing by the creation of a new BRP boat brand or line.
“(Growth) could happen through both,” Crocker said. “I think the acquisitions will ultimately create opportunities to expand and diversify, and that’s when we could have a completely new boat brand.”
A version of this story ran in the Aug. 24 Journal Times. It runs again here to highlight one of the many products that continue to be made here in Racine County.
