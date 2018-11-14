RACINE — The same judge who has sealed an entire city case pertaining to Alderman Sandy Weidner will continue to preside over a lawsuit against the city tied to the failed Machinery Row project.
It’s a lawsuit that plaintiff Patrick Fagan says he believes is tied directly to Weidner’s open-records case, although The Journal Times is unable to verify that since the case is sealed.
Racine County Circuit Court Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz on Monday told Fagan, the plaintiff in a $659,000 lawsuit tied to the Machinery Row project, that he did not believe that presiding over Weidner’s open-records case would, “influence me, one way or another, with regards to (Fagan’s) situation.”
Fagan, through his former lawyer, Todd Terry of Guttormsen & Terry in Kenosha, had filed a motion to have Gasiorkiewicz recuse himself from his case.
Gasiorkiewicz told Fagan, who was representing himself on Monday, that the judge’s decision to seal Weidner’s case was not in response to the content of her emails but to the city’s claim that their contents fall under attorney-client privilege.
“I don’t have any recall of the actual documents,” said Gasiorkiewicz.
After the hearing, Fagan said he was satisfied with the judge’s response to his concerns.
According to the complaint in the lawsuit, Fagan was a tenant of 615 S. Marquette St., where he ran P&P Products. That is the same building where Factory of Fear, a popular seasonal Halloween attraction, was also located.
Fagan alleges the city and the RDA forced him to leave the property by Dec. 30, 2015, for which he incurred expenses related to moving, loading and transporting his business equipment and materials. The RDA purchased the property while it was acquiring buildings for the Machinery Row project, records show.
Fagan’s Machinery Row lawsuit
Last year, the Redevelopment Authority of Racine acted on the recommendation of Nicole Larsen with the City Attorney’s Office to grant a partial denial of Fagan’s claim for $609,223.95 in moving expenses and $42,969.39 for storage, according to the meeting notes from its Dec. 7 meeting.
Rick Olsen, who had owned 615 S. Marquette St., also went before the RDA after filing six claims for moving expenses that totaled approximately $1.1 million. No action was taken on the first claim, the second for $121,000 was partially denied and the remaining were fully denied.
Shortly after the meeting, Fagan filed a lawsuit against the city for the full amount of his claim. His case, which he wants to bring to a jury trial, is scheduled to go before the court commissioner for scheduling on Dec. 14.
Last week, the City Attorney’s Office told Fagan that if he did not substantiate his relocation claims by Nov. 23, the office would recommend full denial of each claim.
Weidner’s open-records case
According to Weidner, City Attorney Scott Letteney held a meeting with City Council members in closed session a year ago and presented emails Weidner and two other aldermen had sent to constituents. Letteney said the emails violated attorney-client privilege and said he would forward the case to the city’s Ethics Board.
In preparing for her defense, Weidner said she submitted a records request for the presentation, which was denied. She has filed an appeal and her case was sealed by Gasiorkiewicz in February.
Weidner spoke with reporters from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Associated Press about her case in September. The city charged her with civil contempt of court and hired Michael Cohen of Meissner, Tierney, Fisher & Nichols to try the case. Gasiorkiewicz found Weidner guilty.
The Journal Times submitted a records request for invoices from Meissner, Tierney, Fisher & Nichols for services related to the Weidner case. The City Attorney’s Office denied the request.
Weidner told The Journal Times that she believes her case will go before the state Court of Appeals sometime this spring.
