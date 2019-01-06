RACINE — Two women whose interests run toward edginess and away from the mainstream have paired up to open a unique shop in Downtown.
Dark Room Unplugged actually consists of two businesses sharing one storefront at 408 Main St. In front is The Dark Room, a Gothic clothing boutique owned and operated by Cecilia Ballantyne. Behind her shop is Unplugged Artistic Event Planning, owned and operated by Evie Kalmar.
Kalmar’s professional work is wide-ranging. For starters, she’s a social worker at Safe Haven of Racine, the youth shelter.
Her other business, Unplugged Artistic Event Planning, is new to Main Street, but Kalmar, 32, has had it for 13 years. It involves modeling, the creation of macabre photography, displaying of other people’s art and hosting of large events.
“I’m an alternative freelance model,” she said. “So, I do conceptual art which is essentially composites that are put over photographs.”
It’s a group effort, she said, and the goals are being able to sell the work, get it into magazines and show it in gallery spaces.
Kalmar creates large events that may involve 150 people. She has one such event coming up in Oshkosh that will involve about 45 models, 45 photographers and hair, wardrobe and makeup people. They will shoot for an entire workday and produce hundreds of images. Kalmar showed a few examples, images that would fit perfectly into a spooky movie.
“This studio for me is really like a home base,” she said, “because it’s a lot of work,” and she does those events about once every two months. Those photo shoots have been held at such places as the former Horlick Malted Milk complex and the Abandoned Haunted House.
About the latter, she said: “They love us. Every year I plan something with the owner of that place because the end result is really creepy.”
Kalmar would like to do body-painting events at her studio. “And when I say ‘body painting,’ I don’t mean someone scribbling – I mean someone taking an ornate background and making the model look like they’re not even there, but there’s a person in there,” she said.
“So, instead of just the ordinary studio, I wanted to take it and do things that aren’t really seen very much.”
Other than Kalmar’s clawfoot-type bathtub, her studio has few props so far — except for a separate room that is an entirely furnished boudoir.
The studio is open by appointment only. For more information call 262-412-6877 or visit Unplugged Artistic Event Planning on Facebook.
The Dark Room
Of the two businesses, The Dark Room, which opened Wednesday, is more easily described. About the business name, Ballantyne said, “It plays into the photography aspect that (Kalmar) is going for with the studio space, and it plays into the fact that it’s all dark fashion, too.”
About dark fashion, Ballantyne said, “I feel like there was a market that wasn’t being tapped into in Racine.” Many people are interested in wearing dark clothing, she said. She estimates the age range of those people, the so-called Goths, at 15 to 25.
She doesn’t think there is another retail store selling Gothic clothing anywhere in southeastern Wisconsin.
The Dark Room’s clothing comes from Europe, Ballantyne said, “so it’s stuff that people haven’t really seen before.”
The clothing includes long dresses with moon cuts.
“I’m trying to stay away from occult symbols,” Ballantyne said, “because maybe Downtown Racine wouldn’t like that” – even though occult symbols, as well as Christian symbols, are big in Goth fashion.
She said set her prices below high-end boutique prices. Women’s tops range from about $25 to $35 and dresses about $25 to $40. The highest-priced items are a long jacket for $80 and a pair of $100 shoes.
Among the purses is a coffin purse.
So far, The Dark Room carries only women’s clothing, but Ballantyne said she plans to add men’s as well.
The Dark Room is open 1-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 1-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. For more information call 262-417-3397.
