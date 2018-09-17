RACINE — SC Johnson will, this fall, begin construction and renovations of a total of about 150,000 square feet of building space at its world headquarters campus here.
The project was announced in November 2015, when SCJ Chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson said his company would invest $50 million to $80 million in upgrades to several buildings on the headquarters campus, 1525 Howe St. This will be the start of construction from Johnson’s announcement about modernizing SCJ’s global headquarters.
On Wednesday, the Racine Plan Commission approved the plans; SCJ will next secure building permits. It has been doing demolition and recycling of some of the older buildings to make way for the new ones, which will occupy the same footprint as the old.
According to the plans the company filed with the city, the project consists of:
- New building space totaling 56,381 square feet in areas where demolition was done.
- Renovations totaling 94,136 square feet.
The new and renovated spaces will house offices, research and development, meeting space, museum and public gathering space, the company said.
The company anticipates construction beginning this fall and completion of the project in fall 2020 or spring 2021, depending on weather conditions and other construction factors.
“I’m really excited about all the great things happening here at SCJ,” Fisk Johnson said Friday. “Racine is my hometown and I’m proud of our long history here.”
Replacing old with new
SCJ plans to remodel the interior space of an existing set of buildings on the campus’ west end. Where two buildings have been demolished, new ones will be erected. The project also includes façade enhancements to the side of the building visible from Racine Street.
When Johnson made his 2015 announcement, company spokeswoman Kelly Semrau explained that, over the decades, five to seven buildings on the SCJ headquarters campus had been “cobbled together.” The renovations will make the campus look more cohesive, create new meeting spaces and upgrade technology to improve communications connectivity, she said.
The City Development Department’s recommendation to the Plan Commission was to approve the plans. Among the reasons given: “If developed as shown in the submitted plans, the project will enhance the campus and be complimentary to the neighborhood.”
City Development staff also wrote: “The investment into the property keeps the campus modernized, functional and in use while meeting daily functionality of the company.”
