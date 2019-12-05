$2.89M in city incentives part of Zahn’s hotel financing

RACINE — The City of Racine would contribute $2.895 million in total cash incentives to help a developer with a $29 million conversion of the former Zahn’s building to a destination hotel.
Christopher Adams of Milwaukee-based Dominion Properties and Racine Mayor Cory Mason on Wednesday morning at Racine City Hall announced the developer’s plan for the former Zahn’s, 500 Main St. The project, which Dominion hopes to start in spring, is pending approvals of a developer incentive agreement reached between Dominion and city staff.
Dominion agreed to guarantee at least a $25 million total investment.
The incentives
To make the hotel project happen, the city would provide:
- A $1.95 million incentive for site improvements, funded from tax increment district No. 9. The funds would be released when Dominion closes on its primary construction funding.
- A $945,000 incentive for banquet facilities within the hotel — also funded from TID No. 9 reserves. The funds would be released after Dominion closes on principal construction financing and after the construction of elevators and stairways serving the banquet space;
- An incentive for the construction of a public-access rooftop pavilion bar and observation plaza. The amount would be 25% of all room tax revenue generated by the hotel from 2021-30, but not to exceed $608,000;
- A $3.5 million to $4 million loan from city, secured by a subordinated lien against the property and personal guarantees against the development’s owners. The city would acquire the loan money from the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands; one of its main functions is to lend money to municipalities and school districts for public purposes. The expected interest rate would be 3.75%, and the city would in turn lend that to Dominion at the same rate as the company’s principal construction financing note, expected to be 5.0%. City Administrator Jim Palenick wrote that by doing so, the city would expect to earn approximately $26,000 to $32,500 per year for its general fund;
- The city would waive and pay for the approximately 43 residential equivalent connection, or REC, fees billed by the Racine Water Utility. The cost would be $21,500 which is in the 2020 intergovernmental revenue fund budget; and
- The city would provide long-term leases on about 113 parking spaces at $3 per day per space for 441 Lake Ave. and the McMynn parking ramp and at the lowest-available rates offered to the public for 512 Wisconsin Ave.
Palenick wrote that the city also expects to receive ongoing parking revenue of more than $50,000 per year from the hotel development.
No tax increment district
There would be no tax increment district for the hotel project. Therefore, upon its completion, ramp-up and stabilization, it should produce approximately $185,000 per year in new property taxes to the city. Palenick called that a "very conservative" estimate and said the hotel would generate well over $300,000 in annual total property taxes.
In addition to the above incentives, the city would remove angle parking in front of the hotel along Monument Square to allow for sidewalk dining and patron drop-off.
The development agreement also includes Dominion’s right to work closely with the city on any Monument Square, Fifth Street and/or Wisconsin Avenue redesign or reconfiguration so that public improvements complement and support the project.
The pending agreement is scheduled to go to the Redevelopment Authority on Thursday, Dec. 5; the city Finance and Personnel Committee on Monday and to the City Council on Dec. 17. The agreement would then be signed by all parties over the course of a few days, Palenick said.
