$2.89M in city incentives part of Zahn’s hotel financing

Palenick wrote that the city also expects to receive ongoing parking revenue of more than $50,000 per year from the hotel development.

No tax increment district

There would be no tax increment district for the hotel project. Therefore, upon its completion, ramp-up and stabilization, it should produce approximately $185,000 per year in new property taxes to the city. Palenick called that a "very conservative" estimate and said the hotel would generate well over $300,000 in annual total property taxes.

In addition to the above incentives, the city would remove angle parking in front of the hotel along Monument Square to allow for sidewalk dining and patron drop-off.

The development agreement also includes Dominion’s right to work closely with the city on any Monument Square, Fifth Street and/or Wisconsin Avenue redesign or reconfiguration so that public improvements complement and support the project.

The pending agreement is scheduled to go to the Redevelopment Authority on Thursday, Dec. 5; the city Finance and Personnel Committee on Monday and to the City Council on Dec. 17. The agreement would then be signed by all parties over the course of a few days, Palenick said.

