RACINE — A development of about 190 market-rate apartments and a five-story hotel — an investment of more than $40 million — is proposed for a key Downtown redevelopment site.
At his office Tuesday morning, Mayor Cory Mason announced a partnership with Hovde Properties of Madison to build on the former We Energies property at 233 Lake Ave., the southeast corner of Lake Avenue and Gaslight Drive.
The project includes two multistory apartment buildings, a hotel, a green central courtyard and an enclosed parking structure with a total value exceeding $40 million when completed.
Mason said of the plan: “It provides two things that we need more of: market-rate housing and hotel space, so it seems a good fit for the site.”
The 3.5-acre property was previously proposed as the site for a $46 million arena/event center with attached hotel, but Mason vetoed the plan upon taking office in late 2017, as he had promised during his campaign.
Hovde Properties does both commercial and housing development. Hovde is set to ask the Redevelopment Authority of Racine, which owns the property, for an exclusive purchase option for the Lake Avenue property and an access agreement that would run through April 2020.
Depending on the results of the development evaluation, construction could begin as soon as spring of 2020 with the first phase of housing scheduled to be delivered by the summer of 2021.
“With developments like this, Racine will be the community of choice for people to work, live and play in southeastern Wisconsin,” Mason stated.
About 190 apartments
As currently envisioned, the housing would take the form of two multistory apartment buildings. The larger structure would be an L-shape building with its point to the northeast, running along both Gaslight Drive to the north and Gaslight Circle to the east. The smaller of the two would occupy the south side of the site.
During Mason’s press conference at his office Tuesday, Randy Guenther, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Hovde Properties, said the combined number of apartments would be about 190.
Each apartment building would be four to five stories tall, he said — not counting the square, one-story parking structure at street level that both apartment buildings and the hotel would be built above.
The apartment buildings would have a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two bedroom units, as well as a dedicated amenity building, workout facility, club room and outdoor activity centers. The multifamily buildings would be owned and managed by Hovde Properties with onsite management.
The hotel is expected to be developed in partnership with Hovde Properties by a separate owner/operator. It is projected to accommodate about 100 guest rooms as well as, potentially, a restaurant.
In response to a question about the possibility of rooftop dining, Guenther replied: “We definitely have had those discussions; we think that would be a great amenity, specifically for the hotel. We are in discussions with several groups, and a restaurant concept and potentially a rooftop-type area is definitely a consideration. We think that would be great, too.”
The hotel brand has not been determined, but it would be a typical limited-service hotel such as a Hampton Inn or Hilton Garden Inn, City Administrator Jim Palenick said.
Guenther said Hovde is in discussions with different potential hotel operators.
Mason said Eric Hovde and his people seem excited about where the property lies, between two Foxconn properties, and how they might include “smart city” ideas in this development.
Site history
During the 19th century, the site was a manufactured-gas plant, where coal and other ingredients were heated in large brick ovens to make a gas fuel that was used to light homes, businesses and street lamps.
Because of that past, the site was polluted, and later thoroughly cleaned by We Energies. The utility then sold the land to the RDA in 2013 for $150,000. The site still contains groundwater monitoring wells that a developer must take into account.
“Because of that system that’s still in place, the site is a lot more difficult to develop than it would normally be,” City Development Director Amy Connolly said.
Hovde Properties would pay $40,000 for the purchase option and begin a study of the site’s physical characteristics and other issues. The announcement said Hovde expects to spend approximately $200,000 in due diligence explorations on the site.
No purchase price for the land has yet been negotiated, Connolly said.
Hovde Properties is a third-generation private, family-owned company founded in 1933 which develops, owns and manages properties for long-term investment. Eric Hovde’s brother Steve Hovde is chairman and CEO of Hovde Group which includes Hovde Properties.
Hovde Properties is evaluating 233 Lake Ave. in conjunction with CG Schmidt as the general contractor, Kahler Slater as the architect and GRAEF as the project engineer.
Is there a TIF involved here? If so, the taxpayers are left owing if the project fails. If Johnson's Wax would ever decide to move their business out of Wisconsin what would our downtown look like?
Too bad they put the parking lot(s) closest to the Lake. Who wants to look over a parking lot to see the beautiful water - flip the building closer to the water and make it green space and a walkway. Just a thought for a nice idea!
I’m a bit disappointed. I was hoping that the 3.5 acres would become the next Disneyland.
Disneyland? Until it happens you have "Fantasy Land".
You have got to be dreaming. This is Racine. Build it and they will come? Not.
Hope this goes, but the question is how much will it cost? This is brought to you by the city that invested millions into the now vacant land that is machinery row.
I seem to remember that was where the giant expandable oil tanks were. If it is, it could be an oil tar pit.
Seems to be an added value product - an oil well - what better to fuel America's thirsty need for gasoline and POL products? If Foxconn doesn't work out - perhaps Amoco will build a refinery there.
This cannot be "low income" housing...if it is in anyway forget it!! and another mistake is mixing a "Hotel" in the same property...no one will want the mess that comes with a "Hotel" in loserville Racine...they turn into thug drug weekend getaways with trash left everywhere..and loud knuckleheads in what is a "residential" area ...sorry very poor idea..and plan...think again!!
shield: You have got to read the article, the answers lie within. Market rate apartments and a hotel next to another existing hotel (which doesn't have the drug problems you are describing). There are also plenty of successful market rate apartments/condos already in this area, why do you think this is a bad idea? It is interesting that you're seemingly willing things to be bad, why? Also, you have a strange writing style.
"seemingly willing things to be bad, why?" Maybe shield carries the Democrat gene.
This will be a great thing for Downtown Racine - a it appears to be a private development, and will provide walkable Downtown Racine with many new Customers for it's Businesses. The whole area on the Lakefront is great for walking, bicycling, relaxing and enjoying Wisconsin's great Summers. With a larger concentration of potential Customers - new Businesses will spring up to provide them with what they need. And hopefully one of those Businesses will be a grocery store.
Things are looking up - but the follow through is vital. No more of the past - as in Pointe Blue, Machinery Row, Rootworks, Porters, etc.
Just what this city needs more housing. This city really needs more jobs and not minimum wage jobs.
There are more jobs than their are qualified people. If you don't have a well paying job, get some skills and start looking.
Thank You Mayor Mason for saving our City. Finally a politician that cares!!![thumbup]
Thank You Eric Hovde for helping save Racine! Finally a financier that cares!!!
Thank you Rebecca for your comment.
Only people who think market rate is not attainable are people that cant pay market rate. Plenty of people can, and will to live downtown. I will wait to see if this actually happens however.
Once again, the Journal Times and the City administration, repeat the lie that thesite haseen totally cleaned up by WE Energies. In fact the site is capped. Wells exist to monitor underground contamination and there is a water processor in line to allow the polluted ground water to be released to the sewer system. How do they plan on placing for the foundation of a building of that size without penetrating the cap? If they do, could they simply default on the loan and leave taxpayers holding the bag.
+
"underground contamination".......It would be hard to believe that Cory Mason champion of pure water and protector of the environment would allow that to happen. Am certain city council member Prof. Natalia Taft would be sensitive to any dangers involving development of the site.
Absolutely, those who question should simply search J/T articles regarding the arena.
Sheeple have such short attentions spans; like catching fish in a barrel. Perfect for the politicians.
That project is being proposed right across the street from Foxconn's technology center at 1 Main St. If the decision to build it wa influenced by the Foxconn development, then, according to the usual anti-Foxconn cabal, this has to be bad. Have the developers throw in a hockey arena and they have a deal.
Downtown needs a decent market or grocery store if it plans on expanding much more. I doubt many of these new residents will frequent Magic Supermarket or Save-A-Lot
If this development has a positive effect on Racine's tax base which should result in lower property taxes then it will be great news.
Market rate is too expensive for this area. These apartments will be rented by out-of-town people. Why don't the people who negotiate these deals look into what people actually earn in Racine.
Just ignorant comment once again. there are lots of folks that'll pay market rate. In fact with lake views this property can get great tenants. You have to understand that our popultaion is not "static" we don't still have all the same folks living here as in 1970-1990. Many of our poor have, left, reduced family sizes, or died off.
I'm excited for this project and many others. so far as I see thus far, the city isn't being asked to pay for it. and we aren't subsidizing a useless hockey arena. With the money the city generates in NEW taxes on this project, we should start buying up the Memorial Dr Corridor and build a 2 lane freeway through the city.
You know, market rate means the market sets the rent rate as opposed to the rent rate being artificially fixed. In other words, the landlord will set the rate at whatever price gives them acceptable occupancy and rate of return. If it is set too high the building will be empty. Too low and they won't make any money. They don't care whether it's 5th generation locals or Dubai billionaires as long as they get their payments.
Free-Market Economics 101
Market Rate - Outstanding.
Which means too expensive for any Racine resident.
Not everyone from Racine is poor. Speak for yourself...
Hopefully this draws non poor to the community.
