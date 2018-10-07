SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Department of Continuing Education is hosting two free Lunch and Learn seminars. The Hidden Cost of Workplace Conflict is scheduled to be presented on Friday, Oct. 19, and What’s Your (Conflict Resolution) Style? is scheduled to be presented on Friday, Nov. 16. Each session is scheduled to run from noon to 1 p.m. in the UW-Parkside Student Center, 900 Wood Road.
These Lunch and Learn sessions give professionals the opportunity for workplace skill development during their lunch break. Participants are encouraged to bring their lunch and questions to these interactive sessions.
Unresolved conflict in the workplace can lead to wasted time, lower motivation, increased turnover and disruptive restructuring.
Lunch and Learn One: The Hidden Cost of Conflict in the Workplace, examines how to prevent these issues. This session provides an overview of the results impacted by workplace conflict, a tool to estimate the cost of conflict in your workplace and strategies to encourage prompt conflict resolution. The seminar is scheduled to be held in the Spruce Room of the Student Center.
Lunch and Learn Two: What’s Your (Conflict Resolution) Style? explores the active management of conflict and the strategies and skills needed to effectively resolve conflict. This session is intended to provide an overview of the conflict resolution styles, a self-assessment to better understand those styles, and strategies for conflict resolution between the various styles. The seminar is scheduled to be held in the Hickory Room of the Student Center.
Though this is a free event, participants have the option to earn 0.1 CEU for $10. Those interested in attending can register at uwp.edu/learn/continuingeducation/conflict.cfm or call UW-Parkside Continuing Education at 262-595-3340.
